Kids get hands-on experience with STEM careers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Families are heading to Western Michigan University’s Grand Rapids campus on Saturday to learn more about careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

This is the third annual AMP Lab Family Open House. The university is partnering with several local organizations like Bricks 4 Kidz, Grand Rapids Community College and Autocam Medical to introduce kids to the world of STEM.

“Kids make decisions about schools and careers much earlier than we realize and it’s important for us to expose kids when they’re younger to all kinds of different pathways, careers and education,” Joanne Roehm, the senior director of strategy and operations and the director of WMU Grand Rapids, said.

The event is free and open to everyone. It goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 200 Ionia Ave SW. Inside kids will be able to watch 3D printers in action, see a robot play Jenga, build motorized LEGO and more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.