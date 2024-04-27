When Kansas City Scout systems will be restored following cyberattack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One day after cyber criminals faded its cameras to black and brought Kansas City Scout’s services to a screeching halt, there is no timetable for restoring service.

But not having this traffic system during severe weather adds additional concern.

The Missouri Department of Transportation tells FOX4 that they were working to bring the systems back. Ahead of severe weather, law enforcement agencies are warning of the increased dangers.

“The biggest concern is not being able to reach the motoring public – especially here coming up with storms and stuff like that. Not being able to them that there’s severe weather or warnings or watches coming through the area,” Trooper Tiffany Baylark with the Kansas Highway Patrol said.

While FOX4’s Nick Vasos, the longest serving Traffic Anchor in Kansas City says this is a significant problem.

With the cameras down, messages boards blank and the ability to have traffic updates immediately, not an option right now.

“Having cameras out there, allows you to quickly assess the situation, how many cars are involved, how bad is the wreck, number of lanes that are blocked, you can quickly surge responders to the scene if you know exactly where that wreck is,” Vasos said.

