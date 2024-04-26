Kansas City Scout cyberattack outage continues; traffic cameras not functioning

The Kansas City Scout outage stretched into Friday following a cyberattack that prompted officials to shut down the traffic information system for the metro area as a protective measure.

The outage, first reported on Thursday morning, means all real-time cameras and information boards throughout the metro area are not functioning, Melissa Black, a spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Kansas City District, said in an email update Friday afternoon. The system’s website remained non-functional Friday.

“The system will remain unavailable until further notice as restoration of service efforts begin,” Black said.

The outage comes with severe weather forecast for the Kansas City metro area Friday and into the weekend.

Black said the public can seek Missouri traffic information by visiting MoDOT.org or by calling 888-275-6636 and can find Kansas information by visiting KanDrive.gov or by calling 511.