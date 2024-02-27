Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Juice up your devices quickly with these top-selling power banks, on sale for just $10 a pop

Patrick Hearn
·Deals Writer, Tech
Updated

The popular Loveledi Portable Power Bank can charge your devices in a flash, even when you're nowhere near an outlet. Universally compatible, it works with just about any gadget, including Apple and Android phones and tablets. Thankfully, this pocket-size savior has dropped to an electrifyingly low price at Amazon.

Amazon

Loveledi Portable Charger Power Bank, 2-Pack

$20$30
Save $10 with coupon

These speedy, universally compatible power banks will charge your phones, tablets, and more.

Save $10 with coupon
$20 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal?

You can get two of these chargers for just $20. That's just ridiculous — only $10 apiece! You'll pay $20 or more for a single power bank from brands like Anker or Iniu, which makes snagging this deal a no-brainer.

Why do I need this?

Each Loveledi power bank packs a lot of juice into its half-inch-thick frame. The battery provides about four or five full charges for your iPhone. (The Pro series of certain iPhones has larger batteries and may get only three charges.) Considering there are two chargers in this pack — and considering how small they are — you could carry over a week's worth of battery life in your pocket.

Even better, the power banks include a sensor that automatically detects the voltage and amp requirements of a connected device. That means you never have to worry about damaging your phone by overcharging. They can also fit easily in your carry-on bag, and they'll keep your phone charged no matter how many movies you want to watch while you're in the air.

One black and one white power bank
Need a new power bank? Stock up on these juice boxes and drink in the savings. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

More than 12,000 Amazon reviewers give these convenient power banks a perfect five-star rating.

"Amazing battery life," confirmed a shopper. "I have used it several times over the past week with only one full charge. I haven’t charged it yet with life in it still! I got the two-pack deal and gave one to my mother as a gift."

Portability is another major selling point. "I can’t be stuck at a charging station. I need to move around a lot. This has changed my life!" said one busy reviewer.

Another satisfied shopper added, "This power bank works great. ... I have several more expensive power banks, but this one is just as powerful as those."

"Bought these when I was traveling on a plane for 15 hours," said a happy traveler. "Charged my AirPods, phone and watch on one for almost two days."

"The only downside is how long they take to charge," a final reviewer said. "Otherwise, I love using these portable chargers. They are so handy for all occasions. They are thin and able to fit in just about every purse I use."

Amazon

Loveledi Portable Charger Power Bank, 2-Pack

$20$30
Save $10 with coupon

Juice up two devices at the same time with these super-useful power banks.

Save $10 with coupon
$20 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

TVs and home entertainment

Tablets and tech

  • Vanzon Bluetooth Speaker

    $38$160
    Save $122 with coupon
    See at Amazon