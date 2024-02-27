Juice up your devices quickly with these top-selling power banks, on sale for just $10 a pop

The popular Loveledi Portable Power Bank can charge your devices in a flash, even when you're nowhere near an outlet. Universally compatible, it works with just about any gadget, including Apple and Android phones and tablets. Thankfully, this pocket-size savior has dropped to an electrifyingly low price at Amazon.

Why is this a good deal?

You can get two of these chargers for just $20. That's just ridiculous — only $10 apiece! You'll pay $20 or more for a single power bank from brands like Anker or Iniu, which makes snagging this deal a no-brainer.

Why do I need this?

Each Loveledi power bank packs a lot of juice into its half-inch-thick frame. The battery provides about four or five full charges for your iPhone. (The Pro series of certain iPhones has larger batteries and may get only three charges.) Considering there are two chargers in this pack — and considering how small they are — you could carry over a week's worth of battery life in your pocket.

Even better, the power banks include a sensor that automatically detects the voltage and amp requirements of a connected device. That means you never have to worry about damaging your phone by overcharging. They can also fit easily in your carry-on bag, and they'll keep your phone charged no matter how many movies you want to watch while you're in the air.

Need a new power bank? Stock up on these juice boxes and drink in the savings. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

More than 12,000 Amazon reviewers give these convenient power banks a perfect five-star rating.

"Amazing battery life," confirmed a shopper. "I have used it several times over the past week with only one full charge. I haven’t charged it yet with life in it still! I got the two-pack deal and gave one to my mother as a gift."

Portability is another major selling point. "I can’t be stuck at a charging station. I need to move around a lot. This has changed my life!" said one busy reviewer.

Another satisfied shopper added, "This power bank works great. ... I have several more expensive power banks, but this one is just as powerful as those."

"Bought these when I was traveling on a plane for 15 hours," said a happy traveler. "Charged my AirPods, phone and watch on one for almost two days."

"The only downside is how long they take to charge," a final reviewer said. "Otherwise, I love using these portable chargers. They are so handy for all occasions. They are thin and able to fit in just about every purse I use."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

TVs and home entertainment

Vizio 40-Inch Smart TV $158 $230 Save $72 See at Amazon

TCL 50-Inch Smart TV $270 $350 Save $80 See at Amazon

Hisense 75-Inch Fire TV $853 $1,150 Save $297 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Mregb Solar Power Bank $30 $60 Save $30 with coupon See at Amazon

Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender $13 $20 Save $7 with Prime See at Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $249 $329 Save $80 See at Amazon

Vanzon Bluetooth Speaker $38 $160 Save $122 with coupon See at Amazon

Apple AirTag $24 $29 Save $5 See at Amazon