Jasper County Sheriff’s Office unveils new $15,000 drone for enhanced operations

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A $15,000 device has been added to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

A new drone that will be used in various situations – like hostages, missing persons, surveillance – and other things.

The sheriff’s office showcased it, today, during their annual community safety event.

The device can break through windows and doors.

It’ll be used by members of the sheriff’s department – alongside the Jasper County SWAT team.

Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser says it was gifted by “Triple-A Way Bail Bonds” owner, Larry Newman.

“Having worked at the sheriff’s office and know most of these deputies, I knew that this was an issue where this would keep more of them safe that could gather the information and the intel that they needed – and it would keep them safe undercover while they gathered that intel,” said Larry Newman, AAA Way Bail Bonds Owner.

“It’s very successful. You know, we first got a drone at the sheriff’s office, probably about seven or eight years ago after we had a very long standoff where we were searching for somebody, and we had probably 100 officers involved in that search. And as soon as the helicopter got there, they found they found him in like 10 minutes,” said Randee Kaiser, Jasper County Sheriff.

Sheriff Kaiser says within four months of having the drone, they’ve already used it in two different situations as a surveillance camera.

