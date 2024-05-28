Japan's Canon, Germany's Heidelberger to partner on hybrid printing

The lettering "Canon" can be read on an SLR camera. picture alliance / dpa

Japanese optical and imaging corporation Canon and Germany's Heidelberger Druckmaschinen have announced a partnership to advance hybrid printing.

Canon and Heidelberger announced late Monday their global sales and service co-operation in inkjet printing, aimed at bolstering support for commercial print enterprises transitioning towards hybrid offset/digital production.

Heidelberger said it will expand its technology portfolio by introducing an own inkjet product family based on the newly announced Canon B2 sheetfed inkjet press and the well established B3 sheetfed inkjet press.

Both presses will be integrated into the Heidelberg Prinect workflow; Service and Saphira Ink will be delivered through Heidelberg, the company said.

Exterior photo of the printing press manufacturer Heidelberger Druck at the Wiesloch-Walldorf site with the Heidelberg logo. Uli Deck/dpa