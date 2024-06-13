Japanese hypercar tops list of world's 10 fastest electrics

With a top speed of 438.73 km/h, the Italo-Japanese Owl has dethroned the Rimac Nevera from Croatia as the world's fastest electric speed machine. Matteo Teti/Aspark/dpa

Am Italo-Japanese hypercar has shaken the electric car world by streaking to a record 438.73 km/h at a track in Germany. The blistering run by the wild-looking Aspark Owl SP600 took place on the 1.8 km straight in northern German racetrack at Papenburg.

The Owl has dethroned the Rimac Nevera (412 km/h) from Croatia as the world's fastest electric speed machine. That car had set the previous benchmark at the same place in March of this year.

Most talk around electric cars centres on maximising range and battery efficiency, but engineers around the world have been working for years on getting the vehicles to reach mind-boggling speeds.

Electric vehicles designed for everyday use speed limiters which help conserve battery energy and brakes, preventing rapid drain and wear at high speeds. The weight of batteries is also a limiting factor.

Some electric hypercars now put petrol-driven performance cars to shame and nearly all boast jet fighter-style acceleration like the Owl, which needs a mere 1.98 seconds to bound from 0 to 100 km/h.

The third fastest electric is the Pininfarina Battista which was clocked at 358 km/h and uses Rimac technology. The number four slot goes to US brand Lucid for its Sapphire (330 km/h).

Tesla more or less invented the electric performance car and its family saloon, the Model S Plaid, can top 328 km/h to secure fifth place providing road rules allow. Germany is about the only country in the world where such speeds are permitted on certain public roads.

Ths 320 km/h-fast Maserati Granturismo Folgore (the last word in the name means lightning in Italian) takes sixth place and is also the most powerful car in the manufacturer's range. Not far behind is Porsche Taycan which has a very respectable top speed of 305 km/h for the number seven slot.

Not quite in the same league is the Lotus Electre R (260 km/h) in eighth place while the Emrya R from the same stable is hard on its tail at 258 km/h as the world's ninth fastest electric.

Tenth place goes to the Audi e-tron GT, which borrows heavily from Porsche to create a svelte and luxurious long-distance cruiser. In range-topping RS guise it gives all other hyper-electrics a good run for their money but top speed is pegged from the factory at 250 km/h.

Croatian sports car maker Rimac may have lost the claim to world's fastest electric car, but their Nevera is still the fastest in reverse - at 275.74 km/h. Dennis Noten/Rimac/dpa