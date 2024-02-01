Who was James Baldwin? Google Doodle honors writer, civil rights activist for Black History Month

February is Black History Month and to celebrate, Google is honoring American writer and civil rights activist James Baldwin with Thursday's Google Doodle.

Baldwin, regarded as one of America's most iconic Black authors, built his legacy on work that explored social justice, with famous titles including "Go Tell It on the Mountain" and "Giovanni's Room".

"His depictions of Black masculinity in America were as poetic as they were groundbreaking, and they resonated far beyond Black communities," Google said. Baldwin's second novel. "Giovanni's Room," was one of the first to bring in-depth characterizations of homosexuality to mainstream culture, "well before the gay liberation movement had gained steam."

Who was James Baldwin?

Baldwin was born in New York City on August 2, 1924. As a teenager, he followed his step-father's influence and became a junior minister at a church in Harlem. He also got involved in his high school's magazine, where he began publishing poems, short stories and plays.

In 1944, Baldwin's "promise as a writer" earned him a fellowship, according to Google, but he found himself struggling to write his first novel, which ended up taking him 12 years to produce. The novel, "Go Tell It on the Mountain," is a semi-autobiographical story which is now considered one of the best English-language novels of the 20th century.

At the age of 24, Baldwin moved to Paris for another fellowship. While abroad, he wrote essays such as "Notes of a Native Son," "Nobody Knows My Name," and "The Fire Next Time."

Actor Marlon Brando, right, poses with his arm around James Baldwin, author and civil rights leader, in front of the Lincoln statue at the Lincoln Memorial, August 28, 1963, during the March on Washington demonstration ceremonies which followed the mass parade. Posing with them are actors Charlton Heston, left, and Harry Belafonte.

Baldwin continued to write essays and novels that addressed racial tensions in America head-on. He wrote "If Beale Street Could Talk" in 1974 and the story was later adapted into an Academy Award-winning film in 2018.

"His works provided valuable representation to people whose stories often went untold, and inspired many civil rights leaders who, in turn, made progress in society and impacted generations," Google said.

Baldwin died in 1987 after a battle with stomach cancer.

Who designed today's Google Doodle?

Google credits Baldwin's Doodle to New York City-based guest artist Jon Key.

"James Baldwin's radical and transformative writings and teachings continue to inspire my work and how I navigate the world as a Black Queer person," Key told Google. "His unapologetic stance about his identity was not debatable."

"I was inspired by numerous photos and portraits of James Baldwin working and writing in his home office," Key said. "I was imagining James Baldwin writing 'Giovanni's Room' (one of my favorites) or 'The Fire Next Time' in his home office or kitchen table."

Key told Google he hopes people "take a moment" to recognize the contributions of Baldwin and other literary Black greats that "transformed the literary landscape of America."

How February became Black History Month

Black History Month, a federally recognized celebration, was created nearly a century ago to recognize the “the countless black men and women who had contributed to the advance of human civilization,” according to the Association for the study of African American Life and History.

It has since become “one of the most celebrated cultural heritage months on the calendar,” LaGarrett J. King, an associate professor of social studies education at University at Buffalo told USA TODAY last year.

Carter G. Woodson, known to many as the “Father of Black History” came up with the concept of “Negro History Week” in 1926, intended to “both create and popularize the knowledge about the Black past.”

Woodson chose February because the month coincides with the “birthdays of two great Americans who played a role in shaping Black history,” according to the ASALH website. Those two great Americans are Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln.

