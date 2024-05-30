Jaguar Land Rover trains thousands of electric car mechanics amid high repair costs

Workers assemble door panels on the production line at Jaguar Land Rover's Halewood factory in Liverpool - Phil Noble/Reuters

Thousands of electric car mechanics are being trained by Jaguar Land Rover amid concerns that a skills shortage is forcing drivers to pay more for repair costs.

The company on Thursday announced it had now trained 95pc of the mechanics at its affiliated garages to handle electric vehicles (EVs), equivalent to more than 10,000 people globally.

They include 1,651 mechanics across 136 JLR workshops in the UK.

At the same time, the car maker is training some 2,400 factory workers in Britain in EV production methods.

The training effort comes as the car maker prepares to launch the first all-electric Range Rover later this year.

Only one in five car mechanics are currently trained to service EVs, according to the Institute of the Motor Industry, allowing garages who do have the expertise to charge higher fees.

That has contributed to higher insurance premiums for EV drivers as well, according to providers.

The average premium for EVs jumped to £1,344 at the end of 2023, roughly double the cost of cover for petrol cars, according to insurance broker Howden.

JLR expects to launch an electrified Range Rover before the end of the year and have the first cars delivered to drivers by 2025, with trials of the vehicle currently taking place in Sweden’s Arctic territories.

Under longer-term plans, the company’s entire lineup of cars will be electrified by 2030. Barbara Bergmeier, executive director of industrial operations at JLR, said: “The realisation of our strategy is dependent on the skill of our people and a more diverse workforce brings additional strength.’’

The company is also bringing production of some EV components in-house as part of efforts to make its supply chains more resilient.

For example, the company will make its own electric drive units in Wolverhampton and use batteries made in Somerset by sister company Agratas, which is also part of the Tata industrial empire.

It is looking at opportunities to make other components such as inverters, transmissions, battery packs, battery cells and battery control modules, a spokesman added.

JLR was last year forced to apologise to drivers after an overhaul of its parts supply network triggered a shortage that caused huge delays at garages, taking 5,000 cars off the road as they waited for repairs.

The company laid on courtesy cars and said in February that the bottlenecks were starting to ease.

Separately on Wednesday, industry figures showed car production fell for the second consecutive month in April, as manufacturers continue to prepare for new electric models.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said 61,820 cars were built last month, down by 7pc compared to a year earlier.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “Another month of falling UK car production was expected given the significant transformation under way within factories as manufacturers retool to produce new models.”

