Jacques Cooper, train designer whose revolutionary high-speed TGV was inspired by a sports car – obituary

Jacques Cooper in 1990: he had been briefed in 1968 to make 'a train, not looking like a train' - Marc DEVILLE/gamma-rapho

Jacques Cooper, who has died aged 93, was the French designer of British origin behind the distinctive aerodynamic orange TGV high-speed train, a source of intense national pride in France since it entered service in 1981.

Previously Cooper had designed shopping malls, tractors, helicopters, metro trains for Santiago and Cairo, locomotives for China and the Porsche 914 Murène limited-edition sports car. In 1968, he was working for the automotive coachbuilders Brissonneau and Lotz (B&L) when the train maker Alsthom asked him to design “a train, not looking like a train” – completely new, innovative and, above all, fast.

At the time, French trains were hauled by massive, box-like locomotives. Taking inspiration from the profiled line, sloping front and, most memorably, orange colour of his Porsche, Cooper designed a streamlined, aerodynamic train that looked like a racing car.

When the prototype underwent its first trials, one aeronautics journalist exclaimed: “Just put wings on it and it will fly!” It reached unheard-of speeds up to 318 kph (198 mph), opening up the prospect of bringing France’s scattered centres of population much closer together.

The SNCF TGV Sud-Est, built by Alstom and designed by Jacques Cooper, pictured in 1981 - Photo 12

French Railways (SNCF) launched a competition between four design teams to choose the train for its first high-speed line, the TGV Sud-Est between Paris and Lyon. Cooper’s design was chosen ahead of one from Roger Tallon after mock-ups of both were put on show at the Gare de Lyon.

Both the silhouette and the orange colour were retained for the production run. The initial batch of TGVs was ordered in 1976, and on September 22 1981 the first was inaugurated by President Mitterrand. Five days later, to great fanfare, it left the Gare de Lyon with fare-paying passengers aboard. That year, a TGV set a new rail speed record of 380 kph (236 mph).

Over the decades, more than 600 of Cooper’s iconic TGV noses would be constructed. Hailed as a prime example of French engineering and industrial prowess, TGV technology has been exported to South Korea, Spain, the United States and Italy.

Cooper originated other train designs for Alsthom, but did not remain with the company – or the TGV project – for long. He left in 1987, after his design for the TGV-Atlantique was passed over in favour of one by Tallon.

The lines and shapes imagined by Cooper in the 1970s, however, can be felt in the TGV Duplex, which entered service in 1995, and the new generation TGV-M, which SNCF will introduce next year.

Cooper with models of the TGV's famous streamlined nose - Gamma-Rapho

Jacques Cooper was born at Chantilly, north of Paris, on January 23 1931. His father, of British parentage, came from a long line of equestrian grooms; his mother hailed from Le Mans. He started drawing trains in childhood, and at 16 he left school to join the Boulle design school in Paris, securing its diploma in 1951.

From 1953 to 1957 he worked under the American designer Raymond Loewy, originator of the Pennsylvania Railroad’s classic GG1 electric locomotive. Cooper designed malls for the likes of Monoprix, and the prototype Gouverneur helicopter – a development of Sud-Aviation’s Alouette.

He went on to work for Frigidaire and Renault, before joining B&L as a design specialist for “exceptional” cars. Today the company makes industrial crane parts, but it then had Paul Bracq, who went on to be head of design at BMW, on its books. Bracq gave Cooper valuable assistance in designing the prototype TGV.

At B&L, Cooper became involved in the Porsche 914/6 project: a collaboration intended to equip Volkswagen with a flagship sports car, and Porsche with a model to slot in beneath the 911. Although thousands were ultimately sold, the venture was plagued with problems, and friction between the two German manufacturers, particularly over the car’s styling.

The new TGV-M, expected to enter service next year, owes a debt to Cooper's mid-1970s designs - FREDERICK FLORIN

Cooper sought to resolve the argument by proposing a sleek alternative body. B&L kick-started the project by acquiring a donor car with the more desirable six-cylinder Porsche engine, but financial difficulties brought the project to a halt.

The resolute Cooper took his design to Henry Heuliez, whose company had made a reputation customising commercial vehicles and the occasional Citroën. B&L gave Cooper clearance to finish the project with the Heuliez research department.

The car made its debut at the 1970 Paris Motor Show, flaunting two-tone beige paintwork and named the “Murène” – a species of eel. It contrasted sharply with the original 914’s angular styling, displaying a more sweeping silhouette, a steeper rake to the windscreen, uprising crease line and tapered rear. The hatchback was not only hinged at the top to give access to storage, but also just above the rear lights so it could tip backwards to reveal the 1991cc engine.

However, Cooper’s Murène did not appeal to Porsche. Once Heuliez had paid B&L for the donor car and added new orange paintwork to the top section, the car was whisked away into storage, still unregistered. It remained there till recently, when Heuliez sold it at auction.

Jacques Cooper is survived by his wife, a son, a son-in-law and a stepson.

Jacques Cooper, born January 23 1931, died April 16 2024

