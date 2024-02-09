I've been using Vision Pro for 48 hours. It feels like Apple is onto something.

I got my hands on Apple's $3,500 Vision Pro on Tuesday.

It's a lot to get used to, but I already feel like I'm living in the future.

Here's what I think about the Vision Pro so far.

Life in the Apple Vision Pro is hard to put into words, but something tells me it has the potential to usher in a new normal.

After a couple of days of living in a mix of virtual and physical reality, I've felt a budding excitement for the future — and some minor headaches from hours of wearing the device.

I brought the $3,500 headset home with me on Tuesday after unboxing it at the office. I was already somewhat well-versed in how to control the device — which uses a combination of eye-tracking and hand-tracking — thanks to Apple's free demos.

Assembling the Apple Vision Pro, which attaches to a battery pack. Jordan Hart/BI

For my first day or so using the Vision Pro, I was interested to learn how it could fit into my daily life and the things I like to do. I prioritized streaming movies, shows, and music, but I also made sure to test out its immersion capabilities and its unique FaceTime capabilities.

Right away, I downloaded the streaming apps Max and logged into Disney+ to relive the movie-watching experience I liked so much during my demo.

I'll be writing more about my experiences with the Vision Pro in the coming days, but here's what I'm most excited about so far — and the things I'd like to see Apple improve.

Socializing is fun inside the Vision Pro.

My mom volunteered to be one of the first to see my animated Persona. Jordan Hart/Business Insider

While on a FaceTime call with my mom, I was able to share what I saw through the Vision Pro.

It was cool to give her a taste of what the headset has to offer or else I would've been stuck explaining, "It's like an iPad with floating screens."

Talking to my loved ones inside the headset felt more fulfilling than using it for more solitary activities or trying to communicate with people outside of the headset who were nearby. It was quite isolating to have to enjoy a movie or game by myself while my friends watched from the same room.

The immersion is breathtaking.

The immersion takes movies to the next level. Jordan Hart/Business Insider

The immersion capabilities of the Vision Pro have blown me away since I first put it on. At any moment, I can use the digital crown dial — which is similar to the dial you'll see on an Apple Watch — to be in a mixed reality experience or fully immersed in a nature setting.

As a movie lover, I enjoyed being able to enter a dark theater at any given moment to watch my favorite titles. The Vision Pro might have a hefty price tag for a headset, but $3,500 is certainly cheaper than building a home theater.

The apps left me wanting more.

I'm waiting for the App Store to have more options. Jordan Hart/BI

For me, the biggest letdown was the App Store.

Netflix is one of my go-to apps for watching shows, but the streaming giant has yet to create an app for the Vision Pro, so you're stuck using Safari every time you want to use it.

It wasn't just Netflix missing from the App Store, but many of the apps I use in my daily life. I was disappointed that my searches didn't yield many results.

Disney+, Max, and Fruit Ninja are some of the few apps I've consistently used over the past few days.

But, that might not be the case for long. YouTube is already planning to offer an app for the Vision Pro. I'm eager to see if a race to the App Store will ensue, not unlike in the wake of the original iPhone, as hype continues to grow around the headset.

Apple has my attention

After my first couple of days in the headset, the Apple Vision Pro feels promising, and I'm still learning all it has to offer.

So far, I can see it revolutionizing technology in our homes, but it definitely takes some getting used to. After all, you're wearing a computer on your face.

But Apple is onto something here. Stay tuned.

Read the original article on Business Insider