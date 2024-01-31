'It's life-changing': This quiet, compact under-desk treadmill is $100 off — just $379

How are you doing on your New Year resolutions? I've already messed up on a few of mine (I blame the local bakery that I just discovered). If you, like me, can't resist a perfectly baked donut, then consider balancing it out by adding a bit more movement to your day with an under-desk treadmill like the Egofit Walker Pro M1. It's ideal for anyone with a standing desk who wants to hit their step count, all while getting a bit of work done. Yahoo's own Rick Broida tried it out for himself and had a lot to say about it.

Why is this a good deal?

The Egofit is already $80 off, but an extra $20 on-page coupon drops the price to just $379 — the lowest on the web. Amazon is the only place other than Egofit itself that you can buy from the official vendor (third-party sellers do offer it via Walmart, but not for this price).

Why do I need this?

Most people spend a huge part of their day sitting, and many doctors are calling sitting the new smoking because of how many health problems it can cause. This under-desk treadmill helps busy people squeeze a bit more activity into their day without a full-fledged trip to the gym.

Control the Egofit with the included remote or through a mobile app. You can adjust the speed in increments of 0.5 mph, and the 5% incline adds a bit of difficulty that could yield major dividends down the line. Plus, walking is a great way to stave off the urge for an after-lunch nap, especially if you had a carb-heavy meal.

At 38 by 22 inches and 48.5 pounds, the Egofit is ultra-compact and easy to maneuver. You can slide it out of the way if you need to sit and focus for a while, or quickly get it into position so you can walk a few miles while working on a presentation or joining a call. Egofit estimates that you'll burn 300 to 500 calories an hour — all without the annoying whine that some treadmills have.

Get moving during the workday with this under-desk treadmill. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

"We wanted something for home, for working and being able to take care of our health while doing our work, something that fits into our life and home, and something that is easy to move," one fan said. "This gives us everything we needed. ... This was a good find and purchase on our part."

Another shopper takes this treadmill on the go. "I bought this treadmill for the summer since my husband and I are traveling around the US as digital nomads. I wanted something that fit into our VW Atlas and was easy to use. ... It's a life-changing item for me because I have a hard time working without walking and needed something small enough to work on the go. The slight incline also makes for a great workout and it's super quiet so no one hears it on Zoom calls."

"Wanted something to replace my mini stepper to allow me to move while working from home," shared another user. "This treadmill is perfect. It fits under my adjustable desk no problem, has wheels on one end so easy to reposition if needed, and just works really well. The only downside is it doesn't have a pause feature, so you have to stop it and then bring it back up to speed once you return. Other than that, it's great!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

Tozo A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds $16 $30 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

Lavince Bluetooth Sleep Headphones $16 $26 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

TVs and home entertainment

Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV $70 $100 Save $30 See at Amazon

Amazon 50-Inch Fire TV $300 $450 Save $150 See at Amazon

Hisense 65-Inch Fire TV $450 $750 Save $300 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Jumper 14-Inch Laptop $260 $1,280 Save $1,020 with coupon See at Amazon

Iniu Portable Charger $18 $30 Save $12 See at Amazon

Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender $13 $20 Save $7 with Prime See at Amazon

Loveledi Portable Power Bank, 2-Pack $18 $30 Save $12 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Sgin 17-Inch Laptop $230 $800 Save $570 with coupon See at Amazon