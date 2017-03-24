ISPs Can Now Sell Your Private Data: How to Protect Yourself

The Internet may seem like an apolitical entity, but the fact is, the United States government has a great deal of influence over it. On Thursday (Mar. 23), the U.S. Senate voted to overturn an important broadband privacy rule implemented under the Obama administration. While the ruling is great news if you’re a huge telecom company, it has more unfortunate ramifications if you’re an everyday user.

Your ISP may soon be able to collect and sell your online data with reckless abandon, and frankly, unless you’re willing to kneecap your own Internet access, you can’t do much about it.

Credit: Architect of the Capitol More

Credit: Architect of the Capitol

Reuters covered the Senate’s vote on S.J.Res 34, which would determine whether the Federal Communications Commission or the Federal Trade Commission would handle Internet privacy at an individual level. The FCC is generally in favor of limiting how much control ISPs have over user data; the FTC represents big telecoms like AT&T and Verizon, which want your information, and want it bad.

What Can You Do?

In terms of protecting data, users have precious few options. You can always invest in a virtual private network (VPN), which routes all of your Internet traffic through a phony IP address. This would prevent your ISP from seeing what you do, but it also has the potential to slow down your Internet significantly.

Every single thing you do gets pinged between a whole bunch of servers, making simple tasks like streaming video or online gaming much less efficient. You could also use a privacy-focused browser like Tor, or get a VPN router, but you’d be sacrificing a lot of convenience either way.

How Did This Happen?

Under the current FCC regulations, broadband privacy is pretty straightforward. Although your ISP has access to your online data in a general sense, it needs to obtain consent from users before acquiring — or, more importantly, sharing — details like browser history, location services, financial information, health inquiries, and so forth. S.J.Res 34 allows telecom companies to gather whatever they want, and sell it to whomever they want, more or less without restriction.

In case you’re wondering how on Earth the Senate could pass such an invasive measure, well, it gets political. Facebook and Google possess a ton of your data, but those companies are (generally) not broadband providers, and as such, aren’t subject to the same FCC rules as ISPs. As such, ISPs don’t have access to whatever data you share with Facebook and Google, and they feel entitled to their cut as well.

MORE: 13 Security and Privacy Tips for the Truly Paranoid

Facebook and Google are liberal-leaning companies; traditional cable companies lean conservative. Every Democrat in the Senate voted against the measure, whereas all but two Republicans voted for it. The ugly truth is that your privacy is being taken away as part of a partisan political struggle. If you don’t like it, you could take it with your representatives during midterm elections.

What's Next

Before you start building a bonfire for your electronics, keep in mind that the bill still has to pass muster in the House of Representatives before anything happens. Your data is safe, at least for the time being. But the House is also controlled by Republicans at the moment, and they may well follow the senate’s lead.