Isle of Wight to trial app to help parents going through break-up

About 50 separating parents on the Isle of Wight are needed to test the app ahead of a national roll-out

The Isle of Wight is set to trial an app that aims to help parents who are separating.

The app is called Separating better and provides guides on the separation process, effective ways of co-parenting and ways to sort out disagreements.

About 50 separated parents on the island are needed to test the software, which is now available to download.

The free app is expected to be rolled out nationally from March.

Verity Glasgow, CEO of the app's creator OnePlusOne, said: "This free resource will provide parents with a combination of emotional and practical support to help them navigate the challenges of separation and develop important communication and conflict-resolution skills that are essential for effective co-parenting."

The relationship experts were awarded funding from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to create the app.

Feedback from from the trial on the island will be used to fine tune it ahead of the national launch.

The app is available 24/7 on phones with help that can be accessed at times that suit parents.

Councillor Jonathan Bacon, Isle of Wight Council's cabinet member for children's services, said: "By enabling improved relationships between separated parents, I hope the app will help to ensure that children's futures are supported and avoid the negative impact that can arise from conflict."

During the pandemic, the island was previously used to trial the NHS's coronavirus contact-tracing app in May 2020.

