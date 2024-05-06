iPhone's popular Pro model may be replaced by a new Slim version in 2025

Apple's iPhone 16 lineup has yet to launch, yet we already have a spicy new rumor on the iPhone 17 lineup.

According to an investor note from Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu, there will be four models in the iPhone 17 lineup.

Furthermore, the Plus model that debuted with the iPhone 6 lineup will be replaced by a new Slim model.

In addition to a new model, the iPhone 17 lineup will reportedly receive upgrades to its front camera, design, and Dynamic Island for the Pro Max model. Pu shared these specifics in his investor note.

Early iPhone 17 rumored specs sound great

As we'd expect, Pu outlines an iPhone 17 lineup that'll get a larger display and an upgraded chipset.

Of the four models, the iPhone 17 Pro Max boasts the largest 6.9-inch display, surprisingly followed by the new Slim model with a 6.6-inch display.

The iPhone 17 Pro features a 6.3-inch display, and the base iPhone 17 model has the smallest 6.1-inch display, which matches the base iPhone 15's display size.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max and Pro are also reportedly equipped with an A19 Pro chip, whereas the base iPhone 17 and the Slim model will feature an A18 or A19 chip.

Pu also thinks the iPhone 17 lineup may receive more base RAM than the current iPhone 15 lineup — a welcome change that might happen as soon as the iPhone 16 series launches this fall.

The iPhone 17 and 17 Slim models will reportedly feature 8GB of RAM, the rumored amount in iPhone 16 models, while the 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max may get a whopping 12GB. If Apple plans to implement heavy on-device AI features, 12GB of RAM on its two premium models isn't surprising.

Both the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models boast a titanium design, but Pu expects only the iPhone 17 Pro Max model to get this premium feature. The iPhone 17 Pro, Slim, and base model will all reportedly feature an aluminum design that's somehow "more complex" than previous aluminum designs.

New iPhone 17 models across the board will get a 24MP front-facing camera, a major boost from the existing 12MP front camera on iPhone 15 models, which is expected to roll over to iPhone 16 models with no upgrade.

Love it or hate it, Pu expects the Dynamic Island feature to remain on all of the iPhone 17 models. It has such potential, but the iPhone's Dynamic Island still feels deserted. With some love and attention from Apple, Dynamic Island — which may last until 2027 — could truly be a fantastic feature.

For those who detest Dynamic Island, the iPhone 17 Pro Max might be the perfect model. It's supposedly getting a "narrowed Dynamic Island," which translates to a much smaller "notch" at the top of the screen.

If iOS 19 for the iPhone 17 lineup builds on all the wonderful features we're expecting from iOS 18 and existing AI hype, it'll be a surefire hit.