Some iPhone users could be entitled to up to $350 as part of an Apple settlement — here's how to know if you qualify

A $35 million settlement fund could be established after a class action lawsuit against Apple.

The 2019 lawsuit said iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus had audio issues, which Apple denied.

Some iPhone customers can receive up to $349.

Apple recently reached a $35 million settlement with iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus users who said their phones had audio problems. That means if you had one of those phones, you could get paid.

The lawsuit — available on the Settlement Administrator website — was first filed in 2019. It argues the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus had audio issues related to the "audio IC chip." The plaintiffs also accused Apple of violating consumer protection laws and breach of warranty.

Apple denied the phones had audio issues or that the company did anything wrong. Representatives for Apple did not respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

Apple iPhone 7. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Nonetheless, Apple settled the case. Now attorneys for the plaintiffs said affected iPhone users could get up to $349.

"We are proud of the nationwide class action Settlement that is pending final approval before the Court, which if approved will provide Settlement Class Members who complained to Apple about the alleged audio defect up to $349 in monetary relief," attorneys Andrea Gold and Greg Coleman said in a statement.

Here's what iPhone customers need to know.

Who qualifies?

Apple customers in the United States who owned those phone models between September 2016 and January 2023 might be eligible to receive payment for the proposed settlement.

The settlement administrator says customers must have reported the covered audio issues to Apple, including those who paid "out of pocket" for repairs and replacements related to the covered audio issues.

How much money could iPhone customers receive?

iPhone customers who paid Apple "out of pocket" for replacements and repairs related to the audio issue will receive "an equal payment of at least $50 and no more than $349."

Those who reported the audio issues to Apple but did not pay for repairs or replacements will receive "an equal payment of up to $125."

The $35 million settlement fund will be formally established if a judge grants approval during a hearing on July 18.

When is the deadline to apply?

The deadline for customers who want to be included in the settlement is June 3. They must provide the settlement administrator with payment information and preferred payment method.

Interested customers can provide that information via an online form or mail it to the Tabak v. Apple Class Action Administrators.

"Settlement Class Members must submit Payment Information Forms by June 3 in order to receive money if the Settlement is approved and we strongly encourage them to do so promptly," Gold and Coleman said in their statement.

Some customers included in the settlement may receive a postcard notification or email about the lawsuit.

If customers don't select a payment method and provide payment information, they'll remain in the settlement class but cannot receive payment. They will also waive their rights to sue Apple for the aforementioned issues in the future.

Read the original article on Business Insider