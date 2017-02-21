iPhone 8 specs detailed in new in-depth report

We still have to wait more than six months to see Apple’s 2017 iPhones, but the iPhone 8 is already the talk of the town. Apple is expected to celebrate its tenth iPhone anniversary by launching three new iPhone models, including an exciting iPhone 8 expected to feature a radical new design. Plenty of rumors and leaks have already provided unconfirmed information about Apple’s iPhone 8 flagship and the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus, but a new report may bring us even more information about the three devices.





Don't Miss: Google wants to know what you think of the Pixel design it stole from Apple’s iPhone

Market research firm TrendForce on Tuesday issued a new research note based on supply chain information that dives deep into the hardware and design of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s models supposed to launch this fall.

The company expects Apple to mass-produce 100 million next-generation iPhones this year, with the iPhone 8 supposed to make up the greatest share. In total, Apple is expected to sell some 230 million iPhones in 2017, for an annual increase of 6%.

The iPhone 8 will be the first iPhone to sport an AMOLED screen, TrendForce says. The screen will measure 5.8 inches, but the phone will be about as big as the 4.7-inch iPhone 7. That’s because Apple will remove the home button to make room for larger screen, and the button’s features will be integrated into the display. The OLED display will have 2K resolution and a display ratio that could exceed 2:1, according to the report.

TrendForce says the iPhone 8 display will not feature curved edges, as “there are issues with the 3D glass regarding production yield and drop test results.” The iPhone 8 is expected to have 2.5D glass on the front, just like current models. The iPhone 8 will also pack 3D sensing technology that can be used for facial recognition and augmented reality (AR) features. A separate report from top Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo provides more details on that front.

The iPhone 8 will supposedly pack 3GB of RAM and come with just two storage options, 64GB and 256GB. Pricing for the iPhone 8 could go up to $1,000, or even higher, according to the report, which is in line with earlier pricing rumors.

iphone-8-iphone-7s-iphone-7s-plus-specs More

The iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus will have the same 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch screens you’d expect, just like their predecessor. They will feature 2GB and 3GB of RAM, respectively, and ship with the same storage options we have now on the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

The iPhone 7s might be even cheaper than the current iPhone 7, as Apple will “likely make significant differentiation between the 4.7-inch model and the other two models” due to increased competition in the smartphone business, according to the firm.

TrendForce estimates that the iPhone 8 will drive “a huge wave of replacement demand,” as existing iPhone users who have not upgraded since 2014 might be attracted to the “significant innovations” in the upcoming new iPhone.

Trending right now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com