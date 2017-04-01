iPhone 8 said to feature the iPad Pro’s revolutionary display tech

A new research note from analysts at Barclays reveals that Apple’s 2017 lineup will feature True Tone display technology. Originally introduced as a feature exclusive to the iPad Pro, Apple boasts that the technology takes advantage of four-channel ambient light sensors “to automatically adapt the color and intensity of the display to match the light in your environment.” The end result is a display with more natural color tones, making for a more comfortable viewing experience in the process.





Barclays’ research note, originally obtained via MacRumors, reads in part:

For the expected iPhone 7S models, as well as the iPhone 8, we think ams’s content increases due to the inclusion of its full spectral sensing ambient light sensor, as already seen in the iPad Pro for that device’s True Color screen functionality. We estimate this to be a material step-up in content from the $0.60 range to $1.00.

Coupled with the edge to edge OLED display that will reportedly grace the iPhone 8, Apple’s flagship iPhone 8 this year will assuredly boast the most advanced display we’ve seen to date from Apple’s venerable iPhone. All the same, don’t expect the iPhone 8 to feature a curved display a’la the Samsung Galaxy S8. As we noted earlier today, Apple’s next-gen iPhone may feature a slight curve but won’t come close to matching what Samsung pulled off with its S8 lineup.

Display technology aside, Apple’s iPhone 8 is shaping up to be a monster of a device that will undoubtedly usher in the most dramatic iPhone upgrade cycle we’ve seen to date. Some of the device’s rumored features include wireless charging, a blazing fast A11 processor, improved water and dust resistance, and much improved battery life. What’s more, the iPhone 8 will reportedly include a number of advanced 3D cameras that will presumably be used for facial recognition and augmented reality purposes.

As far as storage is concerned, Apple with the iPhone 8 will finally start giving users more bang for their buck with 64GB said to be the storage option on the entry level model.

