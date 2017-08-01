iPhone 8: Rumours, release date and everything you need to know

Apple is gearing up to release its new iPhone in a few weeks' time. The upcoming iPhone 8 is expected to mark a radical change for the company as it seeks to wow users with a 10th anniversary device.

The iPhone 8, if indeed it is called that, has been rumoured to include features such as wireless charging, an edge-to-edge display and - for the first time - no home button. Here's what we're expecting from the iPhone 8 release.

When will it be released?

Apple has developed a pretty reliable release pattern. A new iPhone tends to be unveiled in early September, either on a Tuesday or Wednesday.

Perhaps by coincidence, it often tends to be the week after IFA, a big technology conference in Germany, which this year starts on September 1. That means the best guess is Tuesday September 5 or Wednesday September 6. Because the Monday is a US holiday, the Wednesday might be more likely.

iPhone release dates

The phone then tends to go on sale a week or two later on a Friday, so September 15 or 22 are the best bets. Pre-orders tend to open a week before they go on sale.

However, rumours of production delays have been reported by Apple experts and supply chain sources. The latest news hints that the new iPhone will not be sent to consumers until October to November of 2017, according to Japanese news site MacOtakara.

What will it be called?

Apple has followed a familiar pattern since it released the iPhone 3G back in 2008. It releases a new phone with a major cosmetic change one year and then follows a year later with an improved "s" model. The last iPhone was the iPhone 7 so by that logic the next one would be called the iPhone 7s.

However, there are reasons to suggest it could change this year. For one thing, last year's iPhone 7 was less of a radical departure from the iPhones of the previous two years, at least appearance-wise. If Apple does choose to introduce a brand new design, it probably wouldn't want to call it the 7s. The iPhone 8 makes more sense in that case.

iPhone evolution

Apple may choose to make a splash for its 10th anniversary, though. One rumoured name is the iPhone X. This makes some sense - few of Apple's series make it into double digits before changing their naming conventions (iPhone 13?) - so at some point a change is likely. There's a precedent here in Apple's Mac operating system - it went 1, 2, 3 and so on before switching to OS X.

How much will it cost?

The iPhone 9 could be Apple's most expensive handset yet, costing more than $1,000 in the US and £800 in the UK, Fast Company reports.

At a glance | iPhone sales

What will it look like?

What will the iPhone 8 look like?

What features will it have?

Here are some of the most plausible suggestions floating around the rumour mill.

Three different phones?

For the last three years, Apple has released two phones, a 4.7-inch screen and a "Plus" 5.5-inch screen. But reports suggest a new high-end phone might be in the works for 2017.

The third model may have an OLED (organic light-emitting diode) screen, as opposed to the LCD screens on current iPhones. OLED is an upgrade on LCD in many ways, improving brightness and viewing angles, and is already used in devices such as Samsung's Galaxy S7.

iPhone 8 concept Credit: ConceptsiPhone More

Read More