iPhone 8: Rumours, release date and everything you need to know

Apple is gearing up to release its new iPhone in a few weeks' time. The upcoming iPhone 8 is expected to mark a radical change for the company as it seeks to wow users with a 10th anniversary device.
The iPhone 8, if indeed it is called that, has been rumoured to include features such as wireless charging, an edge-to-edge display and - for the first time - no home button. Here's what we're expecting from the iPhone 8 release.
When will it be released?
Apple has developed a pretty reliable release pattern. A new iPhone tends to be unveiled in early September, either on a Tuesday or Wednesday.
Perhaps by coincidence, it often tends to be the week after IFA, a big technology conference in Germany, which this year starts on September 1. That means the best guess is Tuesday September 5 or Wednesday September 6. Because the Monday is a US holiday, the Wednesday might be more likely.
iPhone release dates
The phone then tends to go on sale a week or two later on a Friday, so September 15 or 22 are the best bets. Pre-orders tend to open a week before they go on sale.
However, rumours of production delays have been reported by Apple experts and supply chain sources. The latest news hints that the new iPhone will not be sent to consumers until October to November of 2017, according to Japanese news site MacOtakara.
What will it be called?
Apple has followed a familiar pattern since it released the iPhone 3G back in 2008. It releases a new phone with a major cosmetic change one year and then follows a year later with an improved "s" model. The last iPhone was the iPhone 7 so by that logic the next one would be called the iPhone 7s.
However, there are reasons to suggest it could change this year. For one thing, last year's iPhone 7 was less of a radical departure from the iPhones of the previous two years, at least appearance-wise. If Apple does choose to introduce a brand new design, it probably wouldn't want to call it the 7s. The iPhone 8 makes more sense in that case.
iPhone evolution
Apple may choose to make a splash for its 10th anniversary, though. One rumoured name is the iPhone X. This makes some sense - few of Apple's series make it into double digits before changing their naming conventions (iPhone 13?) - so at some point a change is likely. There's a precedent here in Apple's Mac operating system - it went 1, 2, 3 and so on before switching to OS X.
How much will it cost?
The iPhone 9 could be Apple's most expensive handset yet, costing more than $1,000 in the US and £800 in the UK, Fast Company reports.
At a glance | iPhone sales
What will it look like?
What will the iPhone 8 look like?
What features will it have?
Here are some of the most plausible suggestions floating around the rumour mill.
Three different phones?
For the last three years, Apple has released two phones, a 4.7-inch screen and a "Plus" 5.5-inch screen. But reports suggest a new high-end phone might be in the works for 2017.
The third model may have an OLED (organic light-emitting diode) screen, as opposed to the LCD screens on current iPhones. OLED is an upgrade on LCD in many ways, improving brightness and viewing angles, and is already used in devices such as Samsung's Galaxy S7.
If Apple does introduce a new premium phone, some of the features that are rumoured for the iPhone 8 may only apply to that model.
The iPhone 8 might come in a limited range of colours, including no white option.
Edge-to-edge display
It has long been an ambition of Sir Jony Ive, Apple's design chief, to make an iPhone that looks like one piece of glass, with a screen that covers the whole of the front of the phone.
Rumours suggest this might finally come to fruition with the new iPhone 8. Apple could replace the device's aluminium frame with a glass back, and have a screen that curves around the sides.
Apple appeared to confirm the rumours in a leak at the end of July. An outline for what could be the company's next phone was discovered in the firmware of the HomePod. It showed an all-screen face.
Such a design would allow Apple to increase the screen size of the iPhone without increasing its actual footprint. It has been suggested the new phone will come with 5-inch and 5.8-inch screens. It would also require the front-facing camera to be built into the screen, not to mention...
No home button
The home button has been a feature of every iPhone since the first one 10 years ago, but Apple may be in a position to get rid of it. It has already introduced advanced pressure-detection technology with 3D Touch, and last year's iPhone 7 had a solid-state home button that vibrates instead of clicks.
The iPhone screen now also wakes up when the phone is picked up, so there is less need to click a physical home button. Apple has patented a way of embedding Touch ID, its fingerprint reading technology, in the screen, so that might solve security issues.
Touch Bar
Removing the iPhone's home button could make space for a set of "function" keys similar to the Touch Bar on the new MacBook laptop. These could include short cuts for answering calls, sending messages and accessing popular apps.
iOS 11
The best indication of how the iPhone 8 could look is Apple's latest software, which was unveiled in June and will ship on the new device. The standout features of iOS 11 are peer-to-peer Apple Pay and a redesigned Control Centre. It also has a revamped Siri and a do not disturb while driving mode.
iOS 11: 17 new and hidden features for your Apple iPhone and iPad
Wireless charging
Batteries are still the big problem with mobile phones - as good as they are, most still last just a day - and battery tech is only making incremental progress. This means manufacturers have focused on technology such as fast charging as a compromise.
But Apple could go one better and allow wireless charging. Apple famously removed the iPhone 7's headphone jack, which meant users could not listen to wired headphones and charge their phone through the Lightning port at the same time. Removing the second part of that equation might make sense.
Some phones and devices like the Apple Watch already use charging that requires the device to be placed on a inductive pad. Apple going one further and allowing true wireless charging that beams power from the socket would be a real breakthrough.
