This iPhone 8 would be so much hotter than the Galaxy S8

For the first time ever, Samsung will become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world in about two weeks when it comes to smartphone design. Apple has always had the edge in the past thanks to the thin plastic Samsung used on its phones for the first few years after entering the market, and then the gap narrowed in 2015 when the company finally switched to glass and metal. Now, in 2017, Samsung has stolen the crown with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, which feature a design that puts Apple’s three-year-old iPhone design to shame.

Thankfully, Apple has no plans to use the same design a fourth time when comes to the iPhone 8, and now a new video imagines a next-generation flagship iPhone that manages to outshine Samsung’s new smartphones.





Expectations for the upcoming new iPhone 8 — or iPhone Edition, or iPhone Pro, or whatever Apple ends up calling it — couldn’t be higher. Apple’s tenth-anniversary iPhone is expected to feature a bold new design with an OLED display that takes up most of the front of the phone. The home button will reportedly be removed and replaced with a virtual home button like the one on the Galaxy S8 (but so much better, obviously) and the bezels around the screen are expected to be much narrower than before.

Now, a new iPhone 8 concept created for the ConceptsiPhone YouTube account by a graphic designer called “incriptor” images what Apple’s upcoming new redesigned iPhone might look like. The result, though not grounded in reality, is stunning.

Some aspects of this iPhone 8 render are probably reasonably close to reality. The general look of the phone is likely close to what Apple is going for, and Apple executive Jony Ive has said on record that his dream is an iPhone that looks like one continuous piece of glass. Where this concept takes a sharp turn away from reality, however, is in its use of displays on the edges and back of the phone.

The idea of a small, invisible screen on the back of an iPhone that displays notifications is actually pretty awesome. It’s also not even a remote possibility on the iPhone 8. But hey, it never hurts to dream, so check out the video below.

