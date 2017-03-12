iPhone 8 may not feature the curved OLED display we’ve been hoping for

Apple’s iPhone 8 will likely feature an edgeless OLED display, but reports suggesting that the display might incorporate a curved design might be off the mark. According to fresh remarks from IHS Markit analyst Wayne Lam (via MacRumors), the iPhone 8’s display will essentially sport the same flat design as the iPhone 7.





“We anticipate Apple will adopt a flat implementation of OLED design on their special iPhone model,” Lam said, “which is analogous to the current 2.5D glass design.”

Even though we’ve seen a number of reports pointing to a curved iPhone 8 display, it’s hard to discount Lam’s remarks in the wake of a recent Macotakra report claiming that Apple still hasn’t selected a final design and feature-set from a selection of iPhone 8 prototypes. Taken together, it’s perhaps a tad early to blindly assume that a curved iPhone 8 design is on the horizon.

Curved display or not, there’s still a strong chance that the iPhone 8 will usher in the largest upgrade cycle in iPhone history and, in the process, shatter any number of sales records. Besides, iPhone users have been longing for a new form factor — which the edgeless OLED display will deliver — as opposed to specifically demanding a curved display.

Display details aside, it’s widely believed that the iPhone 8 will feature improved battery life, wireless charging capabilities, an improved IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, enhanced Siri features, facial recognition, and much more. There are also rumblings that the iPhone 8 will introduce some new and intriguing augmented reality features. Tim Cook of course has been uncharacteristically effusive when discussing the technology, even going so far as to compare its potential impact to that of the smartphone itself.

The only downside to the iPhone 8 is that it may hit store shelves a little later than the September launch window we’ve grown accustomed. Per a recent report, mass production of Apple’s flagship 2017 iPhone may not commence until September, a timetable that would likely push back the launch date until late October or early November of this year.

