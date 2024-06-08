iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max camera tweak teased in new schematic leak

We're not expecting to see huge changes in terms of design when the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max break cover (most probably in September), but a new leak points to a tweak in the design of the rear camera housing on the back of the handsets.

This tip is from the usually reliable purveyor of leaks @UniverseIce, and comes in the form of a schematic drawing that shows "a raised height of 3.9mm" for the camera unit. It's not clear what the equivalent is on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, but it's apparently getting bigger.

In other words, the new phones might be sitting at even more of an angle when you put them down flat and face up on a surface – though to be fair the difference is unlikely to be noticeable unless you're really looking for it.

Let's hope the increase in height, if that is what it is, means more camera tech can be packed in. There have been rumors of sensor improvements for both the main and ultra-wide cameras – with the latter apparently jumping from 12MP to 48MP.

Millimeters matter

With these phones expected to make their debuts in September, alongside the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, we've now heard quite a bit in terms of leaks and speculation about what Apple could have in store this year.

As well as a bigger camera bump, the screen on the iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumored to be increasing: up to 6.9 inches from the current 6.7 inches. However, this might not affect the overall dimensions of the smartphone too much.

That's because both the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the iPhone 16 Pro are rumored to have the thinnest bezels we've ever seen on a phone. That means the displays could grow larger without the actual sizes of the flagships having to get any bigger.

Based on previous leaks, there could just be millimeters in it when comparing the 2024 iPhones with the 2023 models they're replacing. All should be revealed later in the year – but first we've got Apple's WWDC 2024 software show to keep an eye on.

