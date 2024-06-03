The iPhone 16 Pro may set a new record for smartphone displays

The iPhone 16 rumor mill will almost certainly pick up speed now that we’re just three months away from the expected reveal. The lastest information isn’t so much news as confirmation of one of the changes coming to the top-of-the-line iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Similar to previous rumors IceUniverse, says Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature the world’s thinnest smartphone bezels. Thinner bezels make sense when considering another long-running iPhone rumor: the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to offer bigger displays. Where the iPhone 16 Pro should see its display jump from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches versus the iPhone 15 Pro, the one on the iPhone 16 Pro Max is likely to increasefrom 6.7-inches on the iPhone 15 Pro Max to 6.9 inches.

The next iPhone Pro series should feature an A18 Pro chip and be available in four colors: black, white (or silver), gray variations, and an all-new rose hue that will replace the iPhone 15 Pro’s blue titanium option.

MacRumors

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are rumored to once again have a triple-lens camera setup. The ultrawide camera is rumored to feature a 48-megapixel sensor, which would be significant increase from the current 12MP sensor on the iPhone 15 Pro. This means that ultrawide shots will have more detail, especially in low-ight conditions. It is also speculated that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will see improvements in all three lenses, with two glass elements and six plastic elements for each.

Meanwhile, changes are coming to the entry-level iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus as well. Both are expected to have a dual camera layout presented in a vertical pill-shaped camera island. This is a change from previous years and will remind many of the camera system on the iconic iPhone X. Though the base models will have a different camera layout, the specs don’t appear to have been upgraded.

Expected color changes for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus include black, green, pink, blue, and white shades. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available in blue, pink, yellow, green, and black. An earlier rumor suggested that the regular iPhone 16 series would launch in seven colors: pink, blue, yellow, green, black, white, and purple.

The new iPhones are likely to be announced by Apple in September.