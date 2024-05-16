The iPhone 16 Pro Max could set a new record for the iPhone

We have good news if you’re hoping for a larger iPhone this fall. The iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a significantly bigger display than the iPhone 15 Pro Max — at least according to the latest leak.

On X, formerly Twitter, ZONEofTECH has posted images of dummy units for Apple’s next iPhone 16 Pro Max. They suggest this year’s iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a 6.9-inch display, while the current iPhone 15 Pro Max measures 6.7 inches diagonally. Others have also confirmed this possible news. If this is correct, the iPhone 16 Pro Max would be the largest iPhone in its history.

Besides the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the iPhone Pro is also expected to see a display increase over the previous model. In this case, the display size could jump from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches. Changing the sizes of the iPhone 16 Pro models would no doubt further differentiate them from the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

iPhone 16 Pro Max (left) and iPhone 15 Pro Max ZONEofTECH

The size difference between the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro Max could have significant implications and open up new possibilities for users needing more space. This change could lead to improved readability, an enhanced multimedia experience, and better multitasking, offering many benefits.

If the iPhone 16 Pro Max had a 6.9-inch display, it would be just an inch smaller than the first five iPad mini models, which had 7.9-inch screens. The current iPad mini now features an 8.3-inch display. However, before you start worrying about whether you can carry the new iPhone 16 Pro Max, understand that Apple will likely shrink the phone’s bezels, making the change a bit less noticeable and the device easier to carry.

Apple will likely reveal the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max in September, with release dates to follow. Each should come with iOS 18, which will be announced at next month’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).