New iPads and iPhone could land from spring 2017

Tim Cook might mention the iPhone's excellent sales figures for Q4 2016 at the upcoming keynote.

Apple is expected to announce several new products at a keynote event scheduled for mid-March 2017.

The often well-informed Japanese website Mac Otakara reports that Apple could use its upcoming keynote to unveil a new line of iPad Pro tablets, as well as a new iPhone handset.

The new Apple tablets are expected to range in size from 7.9 to 12.9 inches, and at least one of the models could feature an innovative "borderless" display and no "Home" button. This could be a taste of what's to come from the upcoming generation of iPhones.

Speaking of smartphones, Apple could present an update to its iPhone SE, launched a year ago, which may get upgraded to 128GB of onboard storage. The brand's top-of-the-range models, the iPhone 7 and 7 plus, could also land in a new color, bringing a flash of red to the top-end range.

For news on new-gen high-end iPhones and upcoming developments for iOS, Apple fans will have to wait until the firm's worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San José, California, June 5-9, 2017.

This isn't the first time that Apple has held a keynote in March. Last year's event saw the firm unveil a new 9.7-inch iPad Pro as well as the iPhone SE, a "low-cost" smartphone (although still priced $399) which packs the same specs as the iPhone 6s into a 4-inch handset.