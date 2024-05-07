iPad Pro M4 vs. iPad Air 6: Which new iPad will be right for you?

Ah, the age-old debate: Apple's new iPad Pro vs. its new iPad Air.

The iPad Pro has a gorgeous new OLED display and features the powerful M4 chip to offer top-tier AI experiences, but it's also at the top of the price range. Alternatively, the iPad Air is a more affordable option, but you'll get a past-gen M2 chip and a run-of-the-mill LED display.

There's no denying that Apple's new iPad Pro is objectively the better tablet than the iPad Air, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's the best option for you.

With Apple expected to reveal a new iPad on Tuesday at its "Let Loose" special event, let's dive into how the iPad Pro M4 differs from the iPad Air 6 and how to determine which one's right for you

iPad Pro M4 vs. iPad Air 6: Specs

iPad Pro M4 vs. iPad Air 6: Price

With its OLED display, the price of the iPad Pro will inevitably increase. Initial rumors discussed a massive $500 - $700 price hike, but a recent rumor suggested a more modest $160 price increase. This would put the new 11-inch iPad Pro at less than $1,000 and the new 12.9-inch model at around $1,200 to $1,300.

Both the iPad Air 5th and 4th generations launched at $599 for the base model with 64GB of storage space, a $100 leap from the iPad Air 3rd generation, which launched at $499. The iPad Air 6th generation may remain at the same $599 launch price as its predecessor, but it may be time for a price increase.

iPad Pro M4 vs. iPad Air 6: Design

The iPad Pro M4 is expected to debut with a thinner design with smaller bezels, allowing that glorious OLED display to shine as much as possible. It may also feature a glass back to facilitate easier MagSafe wireless charging, and it should come in two classic Apple colors: Space Gray and Silver.

Aside from the iPad Air 6 gaining a new display size, its design will remain relatively unchanged. We expect the iPad Air 6 to show off a flat aluminum exterior with rounded edges, likely in the same colors as the 5th generation: Space Gray, Starlight, Pink, Purple, and Blue.

iPad Pro M4 vs. iPad Air 6: Display

iPad Air 5 (2022)

Apple's new iPad Pro has a slight edge over the Air 6 with its rumored OLED upgrade. This new display technology will show rich blacks and vividly bright colors, perfect for binging your latest obsession on Netflix or working with photo editing or graphic design projects.

You can grab an 11-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and Apple may be working on a larger 15-inch OLED iPad Pro in the future.

The iPad Air 6 will likely have a new 12.9-inch display size as well as its typical 10.9-inch option. Original rumors thought the Air 6 may feature mini-LED display technology, but it's looking like it will probably stick with the Air 5's LED Liquid Retina display.

iPad Pro M4 vs. iPad Air 6: Features

The iPad Pro M4 and the iPad Air 6 will likely receive camera upgrades, but we're not sure what these improvements will look like. We're expecting hardware improvements, but we'll also likely see Apple debut a few AI-assisted software features for photos and videos.

Apple iPad 10.9-inch Gen 10

Speaking of AI, that'll be a huge deciding factor when picking between Apple's new iPad Pro and iPad Air models. With the M4 chip, the iPad Pro will be capable of more on-device AI features than the iPad Air with an older M2 chip.

Both iPads will be able to utilize the new Apple Pencil and aluminum Magic Keyboard, which we expect the company to announce at the 'Let Loose' event.

iPad Pro M4 vs. iPad Air 6: Which should you buy?

Like previous battles over Apple's new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, your decision will mainly depend on how you plan to use your tablet.

If you want to use your tablet like a laptop and need top-notch performance, the iPad Pro will be your best option. Objectively, the iPad Pro is a better tablet, with its sharp OLED display, M4 chip, and plenty of usable storage — but not everyone needs to spend $1,000 on a tablet that can double as a laptop.

If you only need a tablet to browse the internet, answer emails, stream media, or hop on video calls, the iPad Air 6 will work perfectly for you. It'll come with a less powerful chip, less storage and memory, and a less impressive display, but you'll save about $400 compared to the iPad Pro.

We'll update this face-off with the full details once the announcements are over, but if you want to watch along live with us, check out our Apple "Let Loose" event live blog for all of the latest details before and during the event.