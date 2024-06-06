Here’s how iOS 18 is going to overhaul your iPhone’s email app

We’re just days away from Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2024), which means we’re about to get our first look at iOS 18. The new iPhone operating system is expected to get RCS texting in the iMessage app, more customization options for the home screen, and maybe a significant design change overall. Now comes word that changes will be made to the native Mail app.

According to AppleInsider, the Mail app is about to undergo a significant transformation. It’s getting a powerful new search tool, Smart Replies, automatic sorting for different email types, and more. But the real excitement lies in the app’s expected integration of AI functionality, a feature becoming a hallmark of iOS 18.

First, Apple plans to add enhanced search results within the iPhone’s email app. The results will now include information from the Contacts app, locations, and locally stored documents. With Smart Replies, users can use AI to respond to messages quickly. The new tool is said to streamline email communication and help everyone save time. The feature will be handy for business professionals, customer service representatives, and large companies with high email volumes.

Finally, one of the most innovative features coming to the Mail app is the ability to sort emails based on the text they contain. This advanced capability, powered by AI, is set to revolutionize how we manage our email inboxes. For example, thanks to machine learning, the software can classify emails into several predefined categories — such as News, Promotions, and Social. This should make finding emails quicker than before.

Most of these Mail app changes should also be coming to the iMessage app and Siri. It isn’t yet known how the virtual assistant will be able to use this information.

We will find out very soon, as the annual WWDC keynote begins at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET Monday, June 10. In addition to unveiling iOS 18, we can expect Apple to introduce iPadOS 18, tvOS 18, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and macOS 15. AI is expected to play a huge role in each update.