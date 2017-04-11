iOS 11 Update Could Disable Older iPhone, iPad Games

Apple frequently makes it a point to turn over old products and the latest update could have a big impact on your iOS apps library. When Apple iOS 11 comes this fall, the operating system update will end support for 32-bit apps completely and make those apps and older games unable to run.

As Eurogamer points out, Apple hasn’t hidden this issue from users. Older 32-bit games and apps have been displaying a warning messaging when you open them if you’re on the latest version of iOS. In this message, your phone or tablet will say the app may slow down your phone and that the developer needs to update the app.

Read: 5 Expected Features Of Apple's Upcoming OS Update

Along with older apps, a lot of older notable indie and major developer games are at risk of being disabled on iOS 11. Eurogamer points outs that games like Faster Than Light, DOOM and Super Crate Box haven’t received recent updates for iOS 10 support.

If you want to see which apps on your phone would be affected by the update, you can navigate to the App Compatibility page by opening up Settings on your iOS device, clicking General, About and then clicking Applications.

Read: iOS 11 Release Could Mean Some Apps Won't Work

For Apple, the company has several big reasons to fully make the jump to a 64-bit-based iOS 11 and drop legacy support for 32-bit apps, as the higher-end architecture improves general performance. Developers can still easily update their apps to support later iOS versions, but for the apps and hardware that have been abandoned by developers or had their active support dropped, they’ll soon become obsolete.

Related Articles