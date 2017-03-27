iOS 10.3 now available to download on iPhone and iPad

Following a barrage of betas over the past week, Apple rolled out the final version of iOS 10.3 to the public on Monday. After launching iOS 10 last September, Apple was relatively quick to follow up with iOS 10.1 in October and iOS 10.2 in December, but it ended up taking more than three months to finalize iOS 10.3.





Thankfully, the latest update is packed with new features and fixes that should make it worth the wait. Along with bringing the frequently discussed Find My AirPods functionality to the Find My iPhone app, iOS 10.3 also changes the animations that occur when opening and closing apps, adds weather forecasts to the Maps app and gives users the option to add a Podcasts widget in the panel where widgets go.

You can read more about these features and other features coming in iOS 10.3 right here. These might not be as exciting to the average consumer as the new emoji or the dedicated TV app that arrived alongside iOS 10.2, but they will make iOS a better, faster platform for current and future iPhones and iPads.

It’s also worth noting that 9.3 was the final numbered release of the iOS 9 era, so unless something changes this generation, we likely won’t see anything more than bug fixes and the like from here on out.

If you want to update your iOS device to iOS 10.2 immediately, you can do so by heading to Settings > General > Software Update and tapping “Download and Install” at the bottom of the page. As always, you can also apply the update through iTunes, though, fair warning, that does require you to use iTunes.

