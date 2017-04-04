iOS 10.3 Update: Apple Warns Users Over Accidental iCloud Re-enabling Of Disabled Services

Apple reportedly sent an email to some users over accidental enabling of disabled apps and services during iOS 10.3 update.

Apple reportedly sent emails Tuesday to some iCloud users warning them about a bug in the iOS 10.3 update, according to MacRumors. Apple quietly released the iOS 10.3 update just a few days ago.

In the email, Apple allegedly told users the update may have accidently re-enabled iCloud services that had previously been disabled.

“We discovered a bug in the recent iOS 10.3 software update that impacted a small number of iCloud users,” the email said according to MacRumors. “This may have inadvertently reenabled some iCloud services that you had previously disabled on your device.”

The company reportedly asked users to go to their iCloud settings to make sure they turn off any service that could have been mistakenly turned on with the update.

If you want to check which iCloud services are enabled on your iOS device, go to Settings, click on the top section which displays your name (that section includes Apple ID, iCloud, iTunes and App Store), tap on iCloud to see the apps and services using iCloud and use the toggle to turn it off or on.

The iOS 10.3 update was released after weeks of beta testing. The update comes with a new Apple File System, Siri improvements and the feature to find AirPods using the “Find My iPhone” app. The new update also features a breakdown of iCloud storage, which could be why there was an issue with iCloud for some users. iOS 10.3 also seemed to cause battery problems for some users, as some reported battery draining problems with the update.

Apple Releases iOS 10.3.1

Just days after the release of iOS 10.3, Apple released iOS 10.3.1 Monday. The update fixes a serious security flaw which made iOS devices vulnerable to attacks sent via Wi-Fi, Apple said. The flaw patched by the new update affected devices with a Wi-Fi chip, including the iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later and iPod touch 6th generation and later.

