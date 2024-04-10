Who invented the modern tractor, key to Iowa agriculture?

John Froelich’s tractor had a gasoline engine mounted on a steel frame and was considerably more manueverable and cheaper to run than the steam tractors of the era.

In 1890, John Froelich had a mechanized method of threshing grain available to him, it just wasn’t a good one.

Beyond horses, steam was the main source of agricultural propulsion then. It posed some significant challenges to Froelich, who operated a grain elevator and mobile threshing service in the northeast Iowa town that bore his family name.

Fed up with the difficulty of moving heavy steam-powered equipment around Iowa and the Dakotas, Froelich, ended up revolutionizing agriculture with what is now a standard fixture everywhere in rural America: the gasoline-powered tractor.

A steam powered tractor passes in front of the grand stands at the Old Threshers Reunion in Mount Pleasant.

Not only was Froelich’s invention lighter, more maneuverable, more economical, and safer, it had one more feature adding to its functionality: It could go in reverse.

It was Froelich’s early endeavor into the world of mechanized farming that would later morph into the green-and-yellow standard bearer of the tractor world, John Deere.

With the aid of his blacksmith, Froelich mounted a one-cylinder gas engine on his steam engine’s running gear. The result was a tractor able to cross the fields at 3 mph.

An engraving of gas tractor inventor John Froelich.

Froelich’s invention was soon put to the test and passed with flying colors. On its annual harvest tour, his team was able to thresh more than 1,000 bushels a day ― 72,000 bushels in all ― on just 26 gallons of gas.

Perhaps the greatest achievement was what the new tractor didn’t do: start fires. One of the major risks of steam engines at the time was of a wayward spark igniting a fire that would spread quickly across the wind-blown prairies.

Froelich’s early attempts at achieving commercial success with his tractor, however, were met with challenges. In 1894, he and eight investors formed the Waterloo Gasoline Traction Engine Co., but dissatisfied owners returned the two tractors it initially sold.

The company turned to manufacturing stationary engines, including one that powered a printing press at the Waterloo Courier. Froelich’s interest, however, remained with farming equipment and he ultimately left the company in 1895.

The Waterloo company kept working on improving the tractor and although it sold only 20 units in 18 years, it hit paydirt in 1914 with its introduction of the Waterloo Boy, a single-speed tractor that boasted sales of 118 in its first year. The company followed the next year with a two-speed model that sold even more.

A tractor chassis is prepped for paint at John Deere's Waterloo assembly plant.

Moline, Illinois-based John Deere, known primarily for its steel-bottomed plows, bought Waterloo Gasoline Traction Engine Company in 1918 for $2.4 million, or more than $50 million at current prices.

After leaving the tractor business in 1895, Froelich moved his family to Dubuque, where he worked for a number of years with various engine manufacturing companies before developing a clothes washing machine that brought him even greater prosperity.

The factory Deere bought endures to this day as the company's Waterloo Works, the world's largest tractor production facility.

Kevin Baskins covers jobs and the economy for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at kbaskins@registermedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Modern tractors ― who invented them?