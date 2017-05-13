Interview: Astronaut Mike Massimino looks back at Hubble – and looks ahead to space tourism

Astronaut Mike Massimino, who was on the final Space Shuttle mission to service the Hubble Space Telescope, marvels at what Hubble has accomplished. (GeekWire Photo / Geof Wheelwright)

NEW ORLEANS – It’s apparently not enough that Mike Massimino is a former NASA astronaut, a best-selling author and an engineering professor. He’s also raring to go back into space, this time as a tourist.

In an hourlong interview with GeekWire at the Collision media and technology conference in New Orleans last week, the 54-year-old Massimino talked about his yen for spaceflight as well as his views on commercial space exploration and the legacy of the Hubble Space Telescope, which he helped repair on two different space shuttle missions.

Massimino, a down-to-earth New Yorker, started with his observations on the state of the commercial space race. He said the students in his classes at Columbia University are deeply enthused over the idea of working at any one of several space companies.

“The top students in the country want to go to work for these places,” he said. “I’m talking about SpaceX, Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic. The cool thing about them is that they’re run by these entrepreneurs, who are some of the best entrepreneurs of our time: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson, for example. They’re interested in space travel – they see that as being the future.”

NASA astronaut Mike Massimino mugs for the camera with the Hubble Space Telescope in the background during a spacewalk in 2009. (NASA Photo) More

Massimino is happily surprised at how much commercial space ventures have achieved. “I always wondered if the technology was ready to be sort of handed over – or was it just too expensive or too complicated for any company to do – to actually launch things, and particularly people,” he said. “I was afraid that it might be a little early and that it might not work, but they have had some amazing accomplishments.”

He cited recent achievements such as SpaceX’s launch and landing of its Falcon 9 booster as strong examples. And he wondered how many people realize the magnitude of the accomplishments.

“It’s not easy getting off the planet,” he says. “People talk about it like they’re going around the corner … ‘Oh, we’re going to go to here and then we’re going to pick this up and then we’re going to sell you this’… You know, our country, which went to the moon, we have not launched astronauts into space [from U.S. soil] since 2011. It’s not just that you get the keys to the car and go.”

Massimino said astronauts need to have confidence in the organization and team that puts them into space – and brings them back to Earth.

“Even when I was space, floating above the planet, I remember looking down and thinking to myself, ‘Wow, I’m pretty far away from home.’ Traveling really fast around the planet, it was like ‘I gotta get back there.’ You know, there’s a lot of possibilities about where you might end up,” he said. “The thought went through my mind after my spacewalk, when I was looking back at the planet, ‘I’m glad someone smarter than me is figuring out how to get [us] home.'”

Looking forward to being a tourist

Massimino says he would love to go back into space, as long as he’s off duty.

“I really want to go as a tourist someday. I want to go and I want to complain. I want to complain about the drinks, I want to complain about everything,” Massimino said with a grin.

“When you’re flying in space as an astronaut, you think, ‘I’m going to get to go into space,’ but really you have like a million things to worry about. You gotta fly the spaceship, you gotta make sure everything’s working, and there’s a lot on your mind,” he said. “It’s a big responsibility … and stress and the danger and all that. Then there’s the euphoria of being there, being able to travel and look at the window and experience all of it, which outweighs anything you have to do to get there.”

Massimino was happy to contrast that experience with what he thinks space tourism could be like.

“I think going as a tourist would be the way to go,” he said wistfully. “You just hang out. You know, it’s ‘hey, don’t bother me, I’m not flying the spaceship. We have an emergency? Why don’t you take care of it?’ Although if you had an emergency, I think I’d probably jump to it and do something. So I hope I get a chance to go back as a tourist.”

Read More