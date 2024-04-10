Internet providers to start using nutrition-like labels for services

The FCC on Wednesday rolled out nutritional label-style notifications for Internet service providers that will highlight information such as regular charges, discounts, bundles, Internet speed range for plans, additional charges, privacy charges, etc. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

April 10 (UPI) -- A new Federal Communications Commission rule kicks in Wednesday that forces Internet service providers to simplify their plans in writing with labels so customers will be able to break down their costs.

The new documentation, called customer broadband labels, will look much like nutritional labels that will highlight information such as regular charges, discounts, bundles, Internet speed range for plans, additional charges, privacy charges, etc.

Some of the largest Internet service providers, or ISPs, will have to display the new labels for customers before they sign up for a service plan online or in person at a store. The FCC is now making such labels mandatory for Internet service.

"The FCC borrowed the nutrition label model format from food products because we wanted to make the basic information about broadband Internet service easily recognizable and easy to understand," Alejandro Roark, the FCC's bureau chief for consumer and government affairs, said, told reporters.

The new customer broadband labels come after decades of customer complaints about surprise fees, dramatic increases in monthly bills after promotional offers expire, and contacting consumer service among other issues.

The FCC said ISPs with less than 100,000 subscribers will not have to comply with the new rule until Oct. 10. The commission said if providers do not display their labels or if they post inaccurate information about their