Internet provider ImOn to provide service to Camanche this year

Jun. 21—CAMANCHE — Internet services provider ImOn Communications is to expand its fiber-optic network to Camanche homes and businesses this year, according to a Wednesday release by the company.

"Internet is a home essential I this day and age, whether it's used for working, learning, entertainment or connecting with friends and family," Camanche Mayor Austin Pruett said. "As mayor, I am excited that ImOn is willing to bring its fiber network to our community as another option for Camanche residents and businesses."

Once service is live, Camanche homes will have access to internet speed of up to one gigabit per second, the release states, and businesses will have access to speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second.

"This expansion will give Camanche homeowners and business owners access to the fastest, most reliable internet technology available," ImOn President and CEO Patrice Carroll said, "backed by high-quality customer service and dedicated community support from our team."

ImOn representatives plan to communicate with the appropriate city officials and the broader community on construction plans.

ImOn was founded in 2007 and, over the last five years, the company's service area has grown to include Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Dubuque metros, as well as the Siouxland area surrounding Sioux City.

Earlier this year, ImOn announced plans to expand to Marshall town, too, this year.

Find more information about the company online at www.imon.net