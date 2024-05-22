Interested in purchasing solar panels? Nonprofit group offers education, group buy options

One option for solar panel installation at residences is a freestanding pergola design. The Grow Solar Jefferson + Waukesha program includes information on this and other options discussed at Solar Power Hour educational sessions and by installers.

Like the energy source it promotes, a nonprofit organization again hopes to shed some light on solar energy by exposing homeowners and businesses to the benefits of purchasing and installing solar panels.

The Midwest Renewable Energy Association and the Waukesha County Green Team kicked off their third seasonal push for its Grow Solar Jefferson + Waukesha Counties program. It's a two-county initiative, dating back to 2021, that includes a series of Solar Power Hour informational sessions in May and June, as well as a strategy that reduces costs by purchasing solar panels in bulk amounts.

"Solar technology is leading to a cleaner, cheaper and more efficient energy future, but it can be difficult and time-consuming to determine if solar is right for your home or business," said Joanna Salinas, the outreach coordinator with program partner Waukesha County Green Team. "We’re a proud supporter of this program because it brings the community together with the professional and educational materials they need."

Here's what you should know about the program.

Who is running this solar energy initiative?

Grow Solar Jefferson + Waukesha is led by Midwest Renewable Energy Association, based in Custer, and the Waukesha County Green team. Both are 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations. Their goal is to provide property owners with a complete picture of solar power.

Heart of the City, a Fort Atkinson organization whose mission includes sustainable practices for home, is also involved in the program, and the city of Waukesha endorses the program as well, according to the association.

Beyond the informational campaign, the association and its two-county program facilitate the buying of solar panels in bulk and contracts with an installer. A similar program was initiated in 2013 in Milwaukee County.

This logo promotes the Grow Solar Jefferson/Waukesha program, a solar group buy program for all property owners in Waukesha and Jefferson counties. In 2024, the program is being offered for the third time.

Program leaders tout solar savings

Ultimately, one key purpose of the program is to get enough participants to be able to buy solar panels at bulk rates, reducing the cost that individuals would otherwise pay for the technology.

According to Bankrate.com, solar panels in 2024 cost an average of $23,280 in Wisconsin before factoring tax credits and other savings that can lower actual costs to about $17,000. The Midwest Renewable Energy Association tries to create another avenue to lower costs through the bulk buys.

In a news release promoting the program, Taylor Ball, Grow Solar’s solar program manager, noted the rising cost of utilities today and what may be ahead as factors in the argument that solar panels could provide immediate relief financially.

"Through our group buy model, participants will have upfront savings on their solar installations and will enjoy ongoing cost savings as they harness clean, renewable electricity for years to come," Ball said.

Solar program claims to also vet installers to build trust

The Grow Solar Jefferson + Waukesha program also tries to ensure that people who invest in solar technology will feel like someone is holding their hands through the process and acting honestly.

"I worried about how I would know that the installer I would choose was honest and reliable and not a flash-in-the-pan scam group more interested in making a fast buck rather than building a reputation of being knowledgeable, reliable and honest," said Frankie Fuller, a Heart of the City leader and Fort Atkinson resident who with her husband sought to have solar panels installed on their home in 2018.

The group buy program's review team includes certified electricians and engineers from the area as well as advocates for clean energy "that participants can feel good about and comfortable with," Fuller added.

The installer also provides comprehensive support for customers during their solar journey, including free site assessments, customized system design, installation and ongoing maintenance, according to the association.

The traditional roof-mounted solar panels are among the options discussed at the Solar Power Hour educational sessions offered by the Midwest Renewable Energy Association and the Waukesha County Green Team. The organizations' Grow Solar Jefferson + Waukesha program facilitates group buying of solar panels to make solar energy accessible and affordable for residents and businesses in Jefferson and Waukesha counties.

Solar Power Hours offer in-person and virtual settings

One way the program disseminates the benefits of solar power, and the available incentives, is through individual educational sessions dubbed Solar Power Hours, which are held in different places in both counties during the spring and summer.

In May, in-person sessions were held in Muskego, Oconomowoc and Waukesha.

Coming up, such sessions will also be held 6 to 7 p.m. June 5 at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library in Whitewater; 6 to 7 p.m. June 11 at the Waukesha Public Library; 6 to 7 p.m. June 13 at the Fort Atkinson Club; 6 to 7 p.m. June 19 at the Watertown Public Library; and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 20 at the Elm Grove Library.

A virtual session, available online through Zoom, is set for 2 to 3 p.m. May 28.

Participants are curious about exact costs and savings

Not surprisingly, those attending the sessions have practical questions about the technology as well as the overall costs.

"People have a wide variety of solar questions," Jeff Schneider, solar program coordinator at Midwest Renewable Energy Association, said in an email interview. "Most people are interested in whether their property is well-suited for solar and what changes or improvements they might have to undertake to be 'solar ready.' They are also very interested in the cost savings they can expect and the payback period for their investment in solar."

The sessions typically attract between five and 20 attendees, Schneider said. Though key questions remain for many, residents are now aware of the trend and technology.

"We've also found that as solar becomes more 'mainstream,' people have fewer questions and hesitations about the technology, and more questions about the incentives that are available to make going solar cheaper," he said.

