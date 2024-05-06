Interest in Amazon Prime Day has increased as the season nears; here's what to know

A modern rival to Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day is a popular virtual event for bargain-hunters. As the usual dates near, searches for questions about the sale have become increasingly common. Here are your answers.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day, introduced on the company's 20th anniversary on July 15, 2015, is Amazon's annual two-day sale, offered exclusively to Prime members.

What day is Amazon Prime Day?

While the official date has not yet been released, Amazon recently announced that members can expect the sale in July. Historically, the sale has occurred during the first two weeks of the month and always lasts 48 hours.

The company's dedicated webpage suggests subscribing to the Prime newsletter, creating deal alerts for personalized recommendations, or requesting notifications from Alexa on Amazon devices to stay updated on exact dates.

The sale only occurs once a year, though in recent years, Amazon has held a similar online event in October, and in 2023, the company held its first "Big Spring Sale Event" on March 20-25.

What deals can I expect on Prime Day?

Get ready for Amazon Prime Day 2024 by learning more today.

Forbes compiled some of the most significant previous deals run on Prime Day. Included were:

Amazon devices—and not just Alexa. Fire TVs, Ring doorbells, and Kindles have all been discounted in previous Prime Day sales events.

Tech historically includes deals from brands like Apple, Beats, and Samsung.

Beauty and wellness products include water, dental flossers, teeth whitening kits, and electric razors.

Small appliances such as robot vacuums, air purifiers and kitchen tools are often prominently featured in Prime Day steals.

Is Prime Day better than Black Friday?

Also commonly searched are comparisons between the two. While there isn't exactly a straightforward answer, Forbes says it mainly boils down to what type of deals you're hunting.

Regarding Amazon devices like the Echo, tech and small appliances, Forbes says that Prime Day is a great option. Black Friday, however, provides a broader range of opportunities to save, with thousands of American retailers participating. This makes it a better time to save on clothing, major appliances and furniture.

How Much Is An Amazon Prime Membership In 2024?

A Prime membership is $14.99 per month or $139 per year if you pay annually. Amazon also offers a free 30-day trial.

Additionally, if you receive certain government assistance programs, including EBT and Medicaid, the monthly cost is reduced by half to $6.99. Students are also eligible for a hefty discount, bringing the monthly cost down to $7.49, or $69 per year. Students are also eligible for a six-month free trial rather than 30 days.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: When is Amazon Prime Day 2024? What to know about the sales event