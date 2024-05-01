Intel video shows what $28 billion Ohio One campus in New Albany will look when finished

Intel has produced a new video showing how its $28 billion Ohio One campus will look right down to the white New Albany fence when it is completed in a few years.

The nearly four-minute video is meant to be a peek of how the area around the two factories will appear, from wetlands to pollinator plants to thousands of native trees that will provide biodiverse habitats for plants and wildlife, according to the semiconductor company behind the state's largest economic development project.

The video shows drivers on the road around the raised berms along the outside of the Intel campus, bicyclists and joggers on a path surrounded by native plants that leads to the factories and then the area right outside the factories, where workers are playing volleyball and enjoying other activities.

The massive Intel semiconductor plant construction continues April 20 in New Albany. So far, Intel has committed 1.6 million work hours to the project, poured 32,000 cubic yards of concrete and installed 4,300 tons of rebar, 15,000 linear feet of underground pipe and 210,000 linear feet of underground conduit, enough for 700 football fields.

Of course, the campus is surrounded by the white New Albany fence seen throughout the city.

All of it is shown on a mostly sunny summer day.

Intel has been releasing what it calls its Earth Month newsletter during April to show what it says its commitment to the environment, water, energy conservation and renewable energy.

Intel has not given a precise date for when the two factories will be completed beyond saying such projects can take as long as five years to complete from the time it breaks ground, which was in September 2022.

Through 2023, the company says it has spent $1.5 billion and has committed an additional $3 billion toward the project.

Renderings show what Intel's Ohio One campus will look like when it is finished.

The supplier network has grown to 350 in Ohio from 150 when the project started, and that there are 1,400 construction workers on site.

