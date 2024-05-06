Intel reportedly demands all board partners implement Intel Default (Baseline) Profile by May 31 — company hopes to fix issues with some Core i9 chips

Intel has pulled the shot clock on its motherboard partners to end 13th and 14th Gen instability. Intel is requesting all system integrators and board manufacturers implement a new Intel default profile, including Intel's default power and voltage settings, by the end of the month, according to saraba1st.com and Igor's Lab.

Beware: This information comes from sources other than Intel, so until we get an official confirmation from Intel directly, take this information with a healthy dose of salt. That said, there have been several confirmations of this new information from multiple sources (including Igor Lab's own source), so there's a good chance this information is legitimate.

This new change is excellent news for 13th and 14th Gen processor owners and means that Intel has found an effective way to neutralize instability for all affected users. Intel's new default profile request is confirmation that Asus and Gigabyte's recent BIOS updates incorporating Intel's "baseline" profiles were successful.

Intel's default profile should incorporate the CPU manufacturer's previous recommendations to restore stability. This not only includes power limit changes but also keeps all of Intel's CPU-specific performance and power features enabled, including Current Excursion Protection, ICCMax Unlimited Bit, Turbo Velocity Boost, and Enhanced Turbo Velocity Boost, to name a few. Intel discovered that many of its board partners purposefully deactivated some of these features to gain an extra edge in performance.

Regarding power limits, Intel has specified that it does not recommend increasing PL1 and PL2 beyond its recommended limitations. Intel has also recommended that its board partners not push beyond 400 amps through ICCMax. These changes will improve stability and reduce performance and power consumption as a result. We can also expect the new default profiles to take advantage of these recommended settings. This will stop board makers pushing the PL1 and PL2 limits to 4,096 watts and 512 amps out of the box, which has been the case for years.

Intel is requesting all board makers use the new Intel default profile out of the box. This should rectify issues for everyone, including less experienced PC users. We expect all LGA1700 motherboards to have new BIOS updates with the new profile by May 31st.