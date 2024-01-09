Intel challenges Nvidia, Qualcomm with 'AI PC' chips for cars

Joseph White
·2 min read
Illustration shows Intel logo

By Joseph White

DETROIT (Reuters) - Intel said on Tuesday it will launch automotive versions of its newest AI-enabled chips, taking on Qualcomm and Nvidia in the market for semiconductors that can power the brains of future cars.

Intel also said it will acquire Silicon Mobility, a French startup that designs system-on-a-chip technology and software for controlling electric vehicle motors and onboard charging systems. Intel did not disclose a purchase price for the closely held company, controlled by venture funds Cipio Partners and Capital-E.

Chinese automaker Zeekr will be the first automaker to use Intel's AI system on a chip to create "an enhanced living room experience" in vehicles, including AI voice assistants and video conferencing, Intel's automotive business chief Jack Weast said ahead of the CES technology show in Las Vegas.

Intel's new automotive system on a chip products will adapt the company's recently launched AI PC technology for the durability and performance requirements of vehicles, Weast said.

Intel has supplied chips for infotainment systems installed in 50 million vehicles, but has been eclipsed by Nvidia and Qualcomm in the growing market for powerful semiconductors required by automated driving technology, upgradeable vehicle system software and complex dashboard displays.

"Intel has done a pretty terrible job communicating our success in automotive," Weast told reporters in a conference call ahead of the announcement at the CES technology show in Las Vegas. "We are going to change that."

Intel will try to separate itself from rivals by offering chips that automakers can use across their product lines, from lowest-priced to premium vehicles, Weast said.

"If AI in the car means 500 watts ... and God knows what costs ... it's not scalable," Weast said, referring to Nvidia's powerful, expensive products.

Nvidia last year formed an alliance with MediaTek of Taiwan to offer lower-cost chip sets. MediaTek is a leader in supplying technology for Android-based infotainment displays used in lower-priced vehicles.

China's fast-growing electric vehicle market will be a battleground for chip makers. Chinese vehicle makers are racing to offer advanced infotainment systems and automated driving. Zeekr, for example, is a customer for both Intel and Nvidia's technology.

Intel will also be "agnostic" as to what technology for automated driving or other functions automaker customers want to use, he said.

Intel will not require automakers to use advanced driving chips designed by its former Mobileye unit, he said. Instead, automakers can have Intel incorporate their own chiplets to enable specific functions into the Intel system at a lower cost.

(Reporting by Joe White; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Intel is bringing AI to autos with new chips at CES 2024

    Intel is building a new line of chips to bring AI to future cars and trucks.

  • Watch Qualcomm's CES 2024 keynote on its highly anticipated AI-powered chip

    Qualcomm's keynote, which will detail more about what’s new for its anticipated AI-powered chip, will happen on January 10 at 5pm ET.

  • Intel unveils new data center chip with focus on AI growth

    Intel on Thursday showed off its latest Xeon processor, as it works to grab greater market share in the AI space.

  • CES 2024: Everything revealed so far, from Nvidia to rabbit's pocket AI to Kodiak's autonomous semi truck

    CES 2024 is here! The TechCrunch team is in Las Vegas this week to take in all of the action and decipher what it means to you. Kicking off the first day are some bigger announcements from companies, including Nvidia, LG and Samsung.

  • Squad Mobility’s tiny solar-powered EV is a dream for crowded cities

    A small EV with a solar panel in the roof, who could ask for more?

  • Amazon’s Alexa gets new generative AI-powered experiences

    Among the slew of CES announcements this week, it should be no surprise to anyone that generative AI is a major theme from tech companies this year, including Volkswagen, Nvidia and -- of course --  Amazon. In September 2023, Amazon announced to developers that it would be launching new tools to build LLM-powered experiences. Today, the company revealed three developers delivering new generative AI-powered Alexa experiences, including AI chatbot platform Character.AI, AI music company Splash and Voice AI game developer Volley.

  • Sources: PhotoRoom, the AI photo editing app, is raising $50M-$60M at a $500M-$600M valuation

    Apps that let users take, manipulate and share images have been some of the biggest hits in the world of mobile over the years. PhotoRoom -- a startup out of Paris, France -- has built a popular AI-based image editing app and API targeting e-commerce vendors, media specialists, and others. In a market where AI is hot, but funding overall remains very constrained, PhotoRoom has been turning heads -- and getting people to open checkbooks, it seems.

  • Walmart debuts generative AI search and AI replenishment features at CES

    In a keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Walmart president and CEO Doug McMillon and other Walmart execs offered a glimpse as to how the retail giant was putting new technologies, including augmented reality (AR), drones, generative AI, and other artificial intelligence tech to work in order improve the shopping experience for customers. It also highlighted how it was using AI in other areas of its business, including within Sam's Club and in apps used by store associates. Most notably, Walmart is launching a new generative AI search feature on iOS that will allow customers to search for products by use cases, instead of by product or brand names.

  • The best Bluetooth car adapters of 2024

    If you drive an older car that doesn't come with Bluetooth, you can buy an adapter to make handsfree calls and listen to music through your car's speakers.

  • AI aids nation-state hackers but also helps US spies to find them, says NSA cyber director

    Nation state-backed hackers and criminals are using generative AI in their cyberattacks, but U.S. intelligence is also using artificial intelligence technologies to find malicious activity, according to a senior U.S. National Security Agency official. "We're seeing intelligence operators [and] criminals on those platforms," said Joyce.

  • Honda debuts new EV concept with two futuristic Series 0 models at CES 2024

    At CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Honda revealed two concept EVs.

  • OrCam Hear hands-on: A surprisingly effective voice isolation platform for people with hearing loss

    OrCam's latest product is an app that not only reduces background noise in conversations but helps you focus on the voices of people speaking around you.

  • Want to build a startup off OpenAI? Start here

    This is a popular topic on TechCrunch+, where columnists spend considerable time discussing how startups can take advantage of OpenAI. The following subscriber-only articles should serve as a foundation for founders building an AI startup on or off OpenAI's platform. As Haje Jan Kamps writes, despite OpenAI’s enticing wrappers, nothing can serve as a substitute for a sustainable company with a solid, standalone product.

  • Russell Wilson's future with Broncos in limbo; Sean Payton says, 'He'll be the first to know'

    Wilson and Payton have been in communication since the quarterback said the Broncos benched him due to contract talks.

  • The SEC’s X account was apparently ‘compromised’ to falsely claim bitcoin ETFs were approved

    A rogue post from the SEC's official X account said bitcoin ETFs had been approved. The regulator said the tweet was the result of a "compromised" account."

  • Luma raises $43M to build AI that crafts 3D models

    A couple of years ago, Alex Yu and Amit Jain came together to found a company that'd let people capture objects in 3D using their smartphones -- no additional equipment required. Luma today announced that it'll begin leveraging a compute cluster of ~3,000 Nvidia A100 GPUs to train new AI models that can -- in Yu's words -- "see and understand, show and explain and eventually interact with [the] world." The first phase of this plan entails creating models capable of generating 3D objects from text descriptions; Luma launched one such model on its Discord server earlier this year, called Genie.

  • SAG-AFTRA strikes deal for AI voice acting licensing in video games at CES 2024

    SAG-AFTRA, the union representing thousands of performers, has struck a deal with an AI voice acting platform aimed at making it easier for actors to license their voice for use in video games.

  • The MSI Claw is the first gaming handheld built on Intel's Core Ultra chips

    MSI has launched a new handheld gaming device, and unlike the Steam Deck and the ASUS ROG Ally, it's powered by Intel's processors instead of AMD's.

  • Honda bets its electric future on 'thin, light' 0 series EVs at CES 2024

    Honda is dunking on the "thick, heavy" electric vehicle trend in an attempt to build buzz around its upcoming 0 series EVs. At CES 2024, the automaker teased two concept vehicles, the Saloon and Space-Hub, and said the first commercial model in its 0 series EV lineup will launch in North America in 2026. Honda's first 0 series model is apparently "based on" the Saloon concept — a low-slung, roomy yet sporty EV that looks a little like a CGI set piece from a Blade Runner sequel.

  • Fidelity National Financial says hackers stole data on 1.3 million customers

    Real estate services giant Fidelity National Financial has confirmed hackers stole data on 1.3 million of its customers during a November cyberattack that knocked the company offline for a week. The filing did not say what specific customer data was stolen, but said FNF is providing credit monitoring and identity theft services to affected customers, suggesting that the stolen customer information was personal or sensitive in nature. FNF said it "contained" the cyberattack on November 26 following a week-long outage that virtually froze all of the company and much of its subsidiaries' operations.