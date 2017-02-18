How to install the genius media app that Apple banned from the App Store

What is Kodi and why should one want to install on the iPhone or any other iOS device? It’s a versatile media player that’s already quite popular with the crowds. You may have used it on other devices back when it was called XBMC. Unfortunately, it’s not the kind of application that Apple allows in the App Store, so you can’t really enjoy it on iOS devices unless you’re willing to jailbreak the phone, or pull off other tricks that would let you sideload the app.

If you’re looking to install Kodi on the iPhone 7 or any other kind of iOS device without jailbreaking, then you’re in luck. It looks like such a method is already available.





The method does work, and it’s as shady as you can expect. But if you can’t go without Kodi in your life, and you don’t want to jailbreak the iPhone 7, or can’t find a method that jailbreaks the phone, then you could always go for this option.

Discovered by Kodi Tips the trick involves navigating to a shady site — just because it’s in a language you don’t understand — and downloading an app to your iPhone.

Once that’s done, an error message will appear when you’ll try to run Kodi. However, you can fix it by simply choosing to trust the application from the phone’s Settings menu. Check out Kodi Tips full instructions if you really want to go through with the procedure.

Finally, if all else fails, there’s one other type of Kodi install for the iPhone that you can try, which doesn’t require a jailbreak either. You have to pretend you’re an app developer and use Apple’s Xcode to get the app running on your iOS device — Macworld has all the instructions, assuming the method is still available.

