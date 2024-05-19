Insider Today: Google's big shakeup
If you're interviewing for a job in the coming weeks, check out these five questions to ask at the end. They could help you seal the deal.
On the agenda:
WiFi Money promised the easy life. Investors wound up ruined.
Blue-collar jobs are booming right now.
The man leading the fight to legalize MDMA therapy.
Inside Google CEO Sundar Pichai's big leadership shakeup.
But first: Markets are throwing off déjà vu vibes.
This week's dispatch
Investors go back to the future
Stocks hit record highs. Roaring Kitty is moving markets. Crypto adverts are on TV. It's like the past two years never happened.
The Dow closed above 40,000 for the first time on Friday, driven by signs of slowing inflation.
Keith Gill, the retail trading personality known as Roaring Kitty, tweeted for the first time in three years. The tweet didn't say much, but it was enough to send GameStop's shares spiking.
And with bitcoin hovering near record highs and the crypto winter seemingly behind us, crypto companies are on the front foot once more.
The market euphoria stands in stark contrast to what's going on away from Wall Street.
War rages on in Ukraine and the Middle East. Consumers still feel downbeat about the economy. We're headed for what's likely to be a deeply contentious US election.
For now, investors are shrugging off those concerns.
WiFi Money's risky allure
WiFi Money promises its followers "the ability to make money anywhere in the world, by doing one simple action…. connecting to WiFi." It sold Americans the idea that with a bit of hustle, they could soon live the easy life.
But since its founding in 2020, the company has left a trail of lawsuits alleging fraud, bankruptcies, mental breakdowns, and financial devastation.
Meet the ultimate Instagram hustlers.
The hottest jobs right now are blue
Want a six-figure salary? You don't need to go to Wall Street or Silicon Valley to land one. Instead, blue-collar jobs are booming right now.
Jobs that don't require sitting in front of a computer are in high demand. Demand is high, opportunities abound, and companies like Walmart and UPS offer six-figure salaries and lucrative benefits.
It's getting hot under the blue collar.
Meet the HIFIs: High-income earners who feel financially insecure but can't quit their luxury spending
One man's mission to legalize MDMA
For decades, Rick Doblin and MAPS, the nonprofit he founded, have been pushing to legalize medical MDMA. Now, the FDA could issue its approval as soon as this summer.
However, insiders have begun voicing concerns about possible ethical lapses in clinical trials and questioning whether MAPS can effectively lead the movement into the future.
Why some advocates are sounding the alarm.
Google's leadership shakeup
In April, Google CEO Sundar Pichai executed one of the most dramatic executive shakeups in the company's 25-year history.
Pichai combined two of the company's major units — platforms and devices — into a supergroup focusing on Android, Chrome, and gadgets, like the Pixel phone.
How Pichai redesigned his leadership team.
Google just gave us a tantalizing glimpse into the future of AI agents
This week's quote:
"They're just three years late giving the right person the job honestly."
A former Amazon executive on AWS boss Adam Selipsky's successor.
High prices have risen from the dead — and some economists are scared witless.
