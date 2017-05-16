‘Injustice 2’ review: Kneel before this sublime superhero fighter

All heroes are not created equal, especially when it comes to the expanded universes of comic book titans Marvel and DC.

From The Avengers and The Guardians of the Galaxy to lesser-known but equally potent stars like Ant Man and Doctor Strange (an original Defender, back in the day), Marvel’s mightiest have outmuscled DC’s potent roster cinematically. “Suicide Squad” somehow won an Oscar, but it also nabbed two Razzie nominations. “Batman Vs. Superman” scored eight (and won four).

When it comes to video games, however, DC has fared a bit better. DC franchises — mostly Batman, honestly — have carried the torch for console superhero games. That includes 2013’s excellent fighting game “Injustice.” And though it failed to match the success of developer NetherRealm Studios’ more famous series, “Mortal Kombat,” it served as a fine thirst quencher for comic book gamers.

The sequel is, in just about every sense, an improvement. It’s a bigger game in both character and mechanics, playful but intense and absolutely packed with clever ways to maim the members of “The Superfriends.” It’s also pretty addictive thanks to a new loot system that’s as much “Diablo” as it is DC.

We could be heroes

True to form, NetherRealm has given “Injustice 2” a full Story mode right out of the box. Picking up where the original left off, “Injustice 2” envisions a future torn apart by Superman, now captured after going full tyrant in the first game. As Batman wrestles with rebuilding the world in Superman’s wake, the Kryptonian’s nemesis, Brainiac, shows up hell-bent on destroying Earth. A few thousand plot twists later, and the gang has to save multiple universes while figuring out, once and for all, what to do with a power-mad Clark Kent.

There’s a bit more agency here — you occasionally choose between two characters as you navigate through the linear narrative — but this is not NetherRealm’s best work. It relies too heavily on overused reasons to get superheroes to beat each other up (lots of inexplicable mind control … again), and full play through takes just about four hours. The stress between Batman and Superman, once novel, is a little played out at this point, and if you didn’t play the first game or possess at least a BA in Superhero Lore, the ins and outs of the drama can be tough to follow. It’s a brief, somewhat disjointed tale.

That said, the voice work and cinematics are top notch. And Story Mode does ultimately what it sets out to do: introduce you to the game’s mechanics and offer a veneer of justification for socking Robin in the head as Swamp Thing.

Get in gear

“Injustice 2” keeps the basics of “Injustice” (which itself felt a bit like a retooled “Mortal Kombat”) pretty much intact. You can still knock enemies into different stage areas, engage strategic “clashes” to swing the tide of a battle, trigger temporary character buffs, and, most memorably, unleash hysterically awesome Super Moves. I will never, ever get tired of watching Flash grab an enemy by the collar and literally drag them through time to smash their face into a feeding Tyrannosaurus. This is a thing you can do in this video game.

New this time around is the ability to burn your super meter on evasive maneuvers and blocks. Advanced tactics like move cancelling are also baked in, though most players will get by just fine with the intuitive combo system and merciless “Mortal Kombat” style juggling. “Injustice 2” is at once accessible and deep, a game easy to jump into but packed with subtleties begging for your time and attention.

