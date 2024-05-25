Illinois’ digital driver’s license bill clears Senate, heads to governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGN) – Illinois could soon join a handful of states with digital IDs and driver’s licenses.

House Bill 4592, introduced by Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago), passed by a unanimous vote in the state senate Friday. The bill cleared the state House of Representatives earlier this week and now heads to Gov. JB Pritzker for his signature.

The legislation would not eliminate physical driver’s licenses but would allow the state to offer them as a companion to a physical card.

Several states, including Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, and Utah already have digital IDs.

Some Transportation Security Administration security checkpoints are equipped to accept digital IDs, with support expanding.

