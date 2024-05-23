Illinois could offer tax incentives for technology jobs

Quantum computing is expected to lead to major breakthroughs in different fields,

and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker wants his state to be a player in the technology game.

As Our Quad Cities News Illinois Capitol Bureau Chief Cole Henke reports, Illinois is getting closer to offering tax incentives for companies to bring jobs in the tech fields.

