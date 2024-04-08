IHMC is making major strides in science and robotics - and you can go see for yourself

For many people, the idea of robots lumbering around on two legs likely sounds like something out of science fiction or the far-flung future.

But the researchers and engineers in the robotics fields are making major strides right in our own backyard − figuratively and literally − and this week is a chance for citizens to go check it out for themselves.

As part of National Robotics Week, the Institute for Human and Machine Cognition staff will welcome families, students and the public for tours, walk-throughs and inspiration Thursday, April 11, on the Pensacola campus on South Alcaniz Street. Tours will run from 3-7 p.m., with the final tour beginning at 6:30 p.m.

IHMC is a not-for-profit research institute of the Florida University System where researchers pioneer science and technology aimed at leveraging and extending human capabilities. IHMC researchers and staff collaborate extensively with the government, industry and academia to help develop breakthrough technologies.

The family-friendly open house event encourages scientific discovery through hands-on activities, challenges and demonstrations while providing the opportunity to learn. Visitors will meet IHMC researchers and see first-hand their work in drones, robotics, virtual reality experiences, human performance research projects, data visualization and more.

Dr. Robert Griffin works in the robotics lab at Florida IHMC and researches mobility control for humanoid robots and exoskeletons.

“We have one of the best facilities for legged robots in the world and have been very fortunate to be able to pursue that,” he said in a statement. “We are a major part of the community here, and we can tell that Pensacola loves us and has been good to us.”

Related: IHMC is pushing the boundaries of what is possible with Nadia robot | Guestview

While the robotics lab at the Levin Center for IHMC Research is an open-house highlight, the event also features the Healthspan, Resilience, and Performance (HRP) team. Led by senior research scientist Dr. Marcas Bamman, the team studies disciplines such as physiology, molecular biology, neuroscience, rehabilitation, psychology, environmental stress, and regenerative medicine.

Later this year, the HRP team will move into a nearly completed $40 million research complex that will exponentially expand research capacity and have a tremendous impact on Northwest Florida’s regional economy, according to IHMC.

“IHMC fosters a unique environment in which scientists can walk across the hall and tap into the expertise of leaders in AI, computer science, robotics and the many subdisciplines of HRP," Bamman said in a statement. "Our best days in science are those in which we learn from one another, and our goal at IHMC is to learn without limits.”

National Robotics Week was established by Congress in 2010 and aims to bring together students, educators and influencers who share a passion for robots and technology.

IHMC is located at 40 S. Alcaniz St. in downtown Pensacola. For more information about the facility and its research visit ihmc.us.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: IHMC Pensacola hosting open house Nadia robot, Levin Center tour