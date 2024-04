IBM to develop AI models for Spanish, other languages, for Spain

An IBM logo is pictured in front of the IBM branch in Ehningen. The Spanish government has signed a deal with US computer giant IBM Corp for the New York-based firm to develop foundational models of artificial intelligence (AI) for not only Spanish but for co-official langugages, such as Catalan, Basque, Galician, and Valencian. Silas Stein/dpa

The Spanish government has signed a deal with US computer giant IBM Corp for the New York-based firm to develop foundational models of artificial intelligence (AI) for not only Spanish but for co-official langugages, such as Catalan, Basque, Galician, and Valencian.

In addition, the two parties inked a Memorandum of Understanding or MoU to promote their collaboration in AI and AI supercomputing, advance the development and practical deployment of open, ethical and responsible generative AI in Spain.

The MoU also aims to share the vision to create a suite of foundation models including both large language models or LLMs and small language models, proficient in the Spanish language and co-official languages.

"One of the priority areas under this MoU is to collaborate in a leading suite of foundation models, including both large language models or LLMs and small language models or SLMs, proficient in the Spanish language and co-official languages," the company said.

The collaboration also reflects the intention to develop AI to support the discovery, development, and validation of new materials to increase the sustainability of the semiconductors value chain.