Hyundai offering free anti-theft software installation in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Hyundai owners can get an anti-theft software upgrade installed for free in Landover for three days.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, mobile technicians from Hyundai will be at the Commanders Field at 1600 Fedex Way in Greater Landover. Head to the Red Zone Parking Lot between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday or between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday for the installation.

3-day Hyundai event in Montgomery County offers free upgrade, steering wheel locks to prevent theft

The Prince George’s County Police Department said that appointments are not needed.

A flyer said that the upgrade should take less than 30 minutes.

Hyundai is offering a similar program in Montgomery County as well.

You can find more information about the software upgrade, including a list of which vehicles are affected, online.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.