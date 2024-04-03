Hyundai and Kia working to repair 3.3 million cars 7 months after fire hazard recall

Seven months after a 3.3 million vehicle recall for Hyundai and Kia, the automakers are still working to repair the fire hazard that prompted the recall.

Hyundai and Kia issued warning to drivers in September to park affected vehicles outside because of a risk of fire, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“Until these recalled vehicles have been repaired, the manufacturers say the safest place to park them is outside and away from homes and other structures. Fires can occur whether the vehicle is parked and turned off or while driving,” the administration said.

The administration said that the recalled vehicles' anti-lock brake system (ABS) module could leak brake fluid internally and cause an electrical short, increasing the risk of an engine compartment fire while driving or parked.

"NHTSA continues to monitor the efficacy of Hyundai and Kia’s remedies to address these recalls due to brake fluid leaks and is working with the automakers to ensure the highest level of safety," the administration said in a statement to USA TODAY on Tuesday.

In September, both automobile companies were unaware of any crashes related to the recall. But Hyundai said that there were 21 vehicle fires and 22 thermal incidents in the United States. Kia has reported one engine compartment fire, three fires within the unit and six melting components incidents, according to the NHTSA.

Here's a list of the recalled Hyundai and Kia vehicles, and what the car companies are doing:

Hyundai issued a recall for 1.64 million of its Hyundai and Genesis vehicles in September 2023.

Hyundai recalled vehicles

Approximately 1.64 million Hyundai and Genesis vehicles were recalled. Here's a list of the recalled vehicles:

2012-2015 Accent

2012-2015 Azera

2011-2015 Elantra

2013-2015 Elantra Coupe

2014-2015 Equus

2011-2015 Genesis Coupe

2013-2015 Santa Fe

2013 Santa Fe Sport

2011-2015 Sonata HEV

2010-2013 Tucson

2015 Tucson Fuel Cell

2012-2015 Veloster

2010-2012 Veracruz

Kia recalled vehicles

Kia recalled about 1.73 million of its vehicles in September 2023.

Kia recalled about 1.73 million of its vehicles. Here's a list of the recalled vehicles:

2014-2016 Cadenza

2011-2013 Forte/Forte Koup

2015-2017 K900

2010-2015 Optima

2011-2013 Optima Hybrid

2011-2017 Rio

2010 Rondo

2011-2014 Sorento

2011-2013 Soul

2010-2013 Sportage

What has Hyundai and Kia done to resolve the recall issue?

Hyundai said in September that the company would notify its customers to bring their cars to local dealerships. Since then, the company said it will replace the necessary parts that could potentially cause the fuel leak.

"To address the issue, Hyundai is replacing the ABS module fuse in the affected vehicles," Ira Gabriel, senior group manager of corporate and marketing public relations at Hyundai, told USA TODAY.

When Kia initially released its park outside warning, the automaker did not have a remedy for the recall. Now, head of Corporate Communications at Kia, James Bell, told USA TODAY that the company has since issued a remedy.

"Kia will install a new fuse to prevent an overcurrent condition in the Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit’s electrical circuit board," Bell said.

When can drivers expect the defects to be repaired

Both Hyundai and Kia are working to repair the recalled vehicles. The two motor companies are currently contacting the affected drivers in order to fix the issue.

Gabriel said Hyundai's repair is now available for certain car models. The automobile company is currently expediting the necessary parts needed to the dealer networks over the next two months.

Bell said that Kia has started contacting affected owners last month. The company plans to reach out to all drivers who have a recalled vehicle by the end of June. The automaker is ready to make appointments to repair its vehicles.

Should drivers still park away from buildings?

Hyundai wants its drivers to know that its OK to still drive their vehicles, but to proceed with caution until the repairs are made.

"Owners can continue driving these vehicles," Gabriel said. "However, Hyundai recommends parking the vehicles outside and away from structures until the recall remedy is completed."

Have other fires occurred?

Both Hyundai and Kia told USA TODAY about the previous reports of fires that were included in the September recall. Both companies are unaware of any recent engine compartment fires.

NHTSA investigates Hyundai and Kia recalls

In November, the NHTSA opened an audit query investigation into 16 Hyundai and Kia recalls, the government agency told USA TODAY.

The agency said it does not comment on open investigations, but all updates will be posted here.

