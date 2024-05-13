The New Hybrid Porsche 911 Just Set a Lightning-Fast Time on the Nürburgring

The first electrified Porsche 911 has made it to the homestretch.

The German sports car maker just revealed that the development of the first hybrid version of its most iconic model is complete. The brand has announced that the finished product will make its debut later this month—and teased what kind of performance we can expect from the new model.

More from Robb Report

Porsche has declared the first 911 with a hybrid powertrain ready for the limelight after completing a brutal testing regime. The marque says the car has been tested in nearly every condition imaginable, including in the freezing cold and scorching heat (testing finished up in Dubai). In total, its engineers and test drivers put over 3 million miles on various race tracks, mountain roads, and city streets around the world during the development process.

The Porsche 911 hybrid has been tested in the freezing cold and scorching heat

All that hard work looks to have paid off. The company revealed that the newest member of the 911 family was able to lap Germany’s notorious Nürburgring Nordschleife (a.k.a. the Green Hell) in just 7:16.934 minutes. In a press release, the company states that that time is 8.7 seconds faster “than the corresponding version of the predecessor model.” It does not explicitly name what 911 it is referring to, but it’s been reported that the model is the 992-generation Carrera S. This has led some to believe that the hybrid 911 will be new Carrera S when it arrives.

“The new 911 has become considerably faster on the track,” Porsche brand ambassador Jörg Bergmeister, who posted the Nürburgring lap time, said in a statement. “We have more grip, significantly more power, and the spontaneous response of the performance hybrid is a great advantage.”

The Porsche 911 hybrid undergoing testing in Dubai

We’ll have to wait for more information about the hybrid powertrain, but the fact that the car can circle Nürburgring so quickly is promising. If the electrified 911 is in fact the next Carrera S, output will likely top the current version’s 443 hp, and probably be closer to 500 horses. That would also be in line with previous comments that the hybrid 911 would prioritize performance over efficiency.

Luckily, we won’t have to wait long for an answer to that or any question surrounding the next 911. Porsche says the eagerly anticipated sports car will make its debut on May 28.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.