Hurry! Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is over half off — from $450 to $200

Here’s your chance to get a Samsung Galaxy Watch for an incredibly low price — the GPS model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for an affordable $200, which is less than half its original price of $450 following a $250 discount from Best Buy. We’re not sure when the offer will expire, but with the popularity of this wearable device, there’s a chance that the stocks up for sale get sold out quickly. If you want to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for much cheaper than normal, you better proceed with the transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is designed for those who love going on outdoor adventures, as it’s equipped with a tough sapphire crystal glass display that’s further protected by a raised bezel, its case is made from titanium, and it offers water resistance up to a depth of 50 meters. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has a battery that can last up to 80 hours on a single charge, which will be extremely helpful when you’ve navigating a trail using its built-in GPS.

If you want to monitor your health, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is packed with features that will help. It’s capable of body composition analysis and automatic workout tracking, and it even offers sleep coaching that will help you improve your sleeping habits. The smartwatch runs on Google’s Wear OS 4 with Samsung’s One UI Watch 5, all powered by the Samsung Exynos W920 processor and 1.5GB of RAM for a smooth experience as you swipe and tap on its screen, or run your finger around the outer edge for controls.

You won’t always see popular models appear with huge discounts in retailers’ smartwatch deals, so we’re pretty surprised that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is going for this cheap from Best Buy. From the GPS version’s sticker price of $450, you’ll enjoy savings of $250 as it’s down to only $200. You absolutely need to hurry though, as we’re not sure that this price will still hold by tomorrow. Add the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro to your cart and check out immediately, or else you’re risking missing out on the bargain.

